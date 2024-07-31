Sayyed Al-Houthi Vows Resistance Axis Will Avenge Martyred Leaders
By Al Mayadeen English
Ansar Allah chief declares that victory against "Israel" is inevitable and the regime's demise is a definite outcome.
The leader of the Ansar Allah movement mourned on Wednesday the martyrdom of one of Hezbollah's top military commanders, who was assassinated by "Israel" in an airstrike on a residential building in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday.
The Israeli aggression also resulted in the martyrdom of at least three civilians: a woman and two children, a brother and sister, Hassan (10) and Amira (6) Fadlallah.
Lebanese Civil Defense, in a final toll, said that the total number was 7 martyrs and 78 wounded as a result of the occupation's aggression on the southern suburb of Beirut yesterday.
Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi said that martyred leader Sayyed Fouad Shokor (Sayyed Mohsen) devoted his life to al-Quds, extending his condolences to his family, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon and its Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in addition to the Lebanese people, the Resistance Axis and the Islamic Nation.
The Yemeni leader emphasized that no matter the sacrifices, "the inevitable outcome is victory and the demise of the Israeli enemy and its temporary entity."
He also condemned the "crime of targeting the dear brother and great" Resistance leader Ismail Haniyeh," affirming that it will serve as "a greater incentive for resilience, steadfastness, and dedication ... in dealing severe blows to the criminal enemy."
The Ansar Allah chief emphasized that "Israel" will not achieve any of its goals "in breaking the Resistance or extinguishing the spirit and iron will of the ... brothers in Palestine and all support fronts."
"The criminal enemy's involvement in targeting the martyr (Haniyeh) has elevated the battle to a wider scope and greater dimensions, the consequences of which will be dire for the enemy, God willing," he said, assuring that "we will spare no effort, with God's permission and in cooperation with our brothers in the Resistance Axis in avenging the martyr and all the martyrs and the injustice suffered by the Palestinian people."
For his part, the head of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement in Iraq Ammar Al-Hakim also expressed his condolences, affirming that "Israel's" crimes have "shown the entire world the occupation entity's desire to expand the fires of war in all directions, igniting the region and the world with its flames that threaten the security and stability of nations, without any restraint or deterrent."
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani called on the international community to condemn the Israeli assassination of martyr Shokor "in the strongest terms."
In a post on X (Twitter), Kanaani noted that with this new violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and international laws, "Israel" has added another crime to its black record. He pointed out that these crimes will increase the world's hatred for the occupation entity, while the Resistance Axis will grow stronger with the martyrdom of its heroes.
On Wednesday evening, Hezbollah announced the martyrdom of the "great Resistance leader, Sayyed Fouad Shokor, a prominent martyr on the path to al-Quds."
The resistance hailed in a statement the martyr as "a symbol of [the Resistance's] unwavering commitment and steadfast determination to continue the struggle until the liberation of land, sanctities, and humanity from the oppression and brutality of this usurping, criminal, and murderous entity."
The martyred commander was "one of the prominent figures" who contributed to the Resistance's "victories, strength, and power," and one of its "battlefield leaders who remained committed to resisting until [his] last breath."
Shokor began his militant activities in the Ouzai area in Lebanon's capital Beirut and quickly became a key figure in resisting the 1982 Israeli invasion.
He was considered one of Sayyed Nasrallah's closest advisors and has been pursued by the United States for the alleged role he played in a bombing operation that eliminated US and French soldiers deployed in Lebanon during the Civil War, in the 1983 Beirut Barracks Bombings.
Throughout his career, Shokor was involved in defending Syria during the war and the liberation of al-Qusayr, and he was regarded as the equivalent of a Chief of Staff.
In 2006, he was responsible for the missile and naval forces, notably targeting the Israeli Sa'ar warship. Shokor was appointed as a central Jihadi assistant by Hezbollah's chief and the party's Shura Council.
