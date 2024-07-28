Hezbollah Bombards Israeli Settlements in Response to Massacres
By Al Mayadeen English
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon carries out attacks on Israeli military sites in the settlements of Manara and Shtula in response to repeated massacres in southern Lebanon.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah targeted Israeli military positions and deployment points in the settlements of al-Manara and Shtula on Sunday. This action was taken in response to Israeli airstrikes on the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon, which targeted civilian homes.
According to Hezbollah's military media, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon directly hit the Israeli positions in the settlement of al-Manara, causing fires and injuring the occupants.
This operation was carried out in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their Resistance and as an act of retaliation for Israeli aggression against Lebanon.
An Al Mayadeen correspondent in Lebanon revealed that an Israeli target in Western al-Jalil was hit with direct fire from Lebanon.
Additionally, the Resistance targeted Israeli forces and their assembly points in and around the settlement of Shtula with appropriate weapons, hitting their targets precisely.
Israeli media confirmed that two rockets landed in Shtula, striking a building and causing a fire.
These operations follow Israeli bombardment early Sunday morning and overnight Saturday, which targeted the Taraya plain and the Beqaa Valley, as well as the villages of Shabiha, Bul al-Shemali, Kfar Kila, Khiam, and Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon.
The Israeli Air Force also launched airstrikes on the town of Abbasiya in southern Lebanon and the vicinity of Burj al-Shamali refugee camp in Tyre before also launching airstrikes on Khiam. The Israeli bombardment caused fires and damage to civilian properties.
Lebanon to emerge victorious
Mohammad Raad, the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese parliament, stressed Sunday that the Israeli occupation would come to an end if it opts for a large-scale war against Lebanon.
Raad added that "Israel's" objectives in Gaza have failed due to the steadfastness of the people of the Strip, the heroism of its Resistance fighters, and the support provided by entities in the Axis of Resistance.
His remarks came a day after an Israeli Iron Dome interceptor missile struck a playground in the town, which is made up entirely of Druze Syrians, killing at least 12 civilians, including children, and wounding at least a dozen others.
"Israel" was quick to pin the blame on Hezbollah and claimed that the Lebanese group targeted the town with an "Iranian rocket".
Following the Golan incident, Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that "Israel will not let this murderous attack go unanswered and Hezbollah will pay a heavy price for it, a price it has not paid before," according to a statement from his office.
Hezbollah denied Saturday that it targeted Majdal Shams, a Druze town where many residents have rejected Israeli nationality since the Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights in 1967.
In a statement, the Lebanese Resistance group said it "categorically denies the allegations reported by certain enemy media and various media platforms concerning the targeting of Majdal Shams."
"The Islamic Resistance has no connection to this incident," it affirmed.
Later, Axios cited an American official as saying Hezbollah officials told the UN that the Golan Heights incident was the result of an Israeli interceptor missile hitting the playground in Majdal Shams.
