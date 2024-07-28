Venezuelans Head to Polls to Elect President, as Maduro Seeks 3rd Term
Nicolas Maduro, who has served as Venezuela's president since the death of his mentor Hugo Chavez in 2013, reiterates that he will respect the official results of the presidential elections.
Since early Sunday morning, Venezuelan voters have been heading to polling stations to cast their votes in what is described as the most important election in a quarter of a century, amid widespread global interest.
There are ten candidates in the race, but the competition is primarily between the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro (61 years old), who is running for a third six-year term, and the opposition's candidate, former diplomat Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia (74 years old), who is backed by far-right leader María Corina Machado.
Maduro, who cast his vote at the Simon Rodriguez Environmental School in Caracas, began the election day with a visit to the final resting place of leader Hugo Chavez.
From there, Maduro expressed that the Venezuelan people would embark on a significant struggle for peace, life, and the future.
He emphasized that the triumph in this endeavor would belong to those who cherish Venezuela and honor the legacy of the late leader Chavez.
“I recognize and will recognize the electoral authority and the official results. I will make sure that they are respected. The word of the electoral referee will be holy and I call on the ten presidential candidates and the 38 political parties to publicly declare that they will respect the official bulletin of the electoral authority," Maduro told journalists after casting his vote.
"I said that voting day would come in peace and it came in peace. If there is something to preserve and defend, it is peace, harmony and coexistence among Venezuelans. This must be a day when good triumphs in Venezuela by doing good. Good is the greatest expression of love," he added.
On Friday, Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) welcomed both international and national observers overseeing the presidential race.
CNE President Elvis Amoroso emphasized the crucial role of national and international observers in the presidential elections.
Amoroso stressed that Venezuela's Electoral Power is the most efficient and organized in the world, highlighting the significant efforts of the country's electoral authorities.
He also condemned the international communication campaign by the far right aimed at discrediting the upcoming presidential elections.
Amoroso assured that all actions outlined in the electoral timetable have been executed with the necessary transparency.
Additionally, the Venezuelan official mentioned that in June, the CNE invited the ten presidential candidates and the entity's leaders to sign a document pledging to recognize the election results.
More than 21 million Venezuelans over the age of 18 are eligible to vote, with polling stations remaining open until 6 pm, and potentially extended until the last voter in line has cast their vote.
Overseas, more than 200,000 Venezuelans can vote at their country's embassies and consulates.
To vote, one must be a Venezuelan citizen of legal age, registered in the electoral register, and present their ID card at the polling station.
According to the Basic Law of Electoral Procedures, illiterate, blind, disabled, and elderly voters can exercise their right to vote accompanied by a person of their choice.
