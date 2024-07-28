DA Takes Ramaphosa to Court for Refusing to Concede Pre-election Address Was Campaign Speech
On Thursday, the Electoral Court heard arguments from the DA and the Presidency over Ramaphosa’s alleged abuse of his office to influence the 2024 general elections.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it was forced to take President Cyril Ramaphosa to court after he refused to concede his pre-election address to the nation was a campaign speech.
The DA said Ramaphosa’s 26 May speech, which was carried out by the SABC and several official government social media accounts, was tantamount to using public funds for political gain.
The DA said its newly-formed relationship with the African National Congress (ANC) is not going to stop it from holding the party accountable for past actions.
The party’s national spokesperson, Willie Aucamp, said the DA offered Ramaphosa an opportunity to settle the matter outside court on fair terms.
"All we wanted from the president was a letter saying three things: firstly, that his speech could have been interpreted as a political speech; secondly, that he recognises and respects the independence of state institutions; [and] thirdly, that he will ensure the separation of party and state will be upheld."
Aucamp said this offer was rejected by the Presidency, which led to Thursday’s arguments at the Electoral Court, which was sitting in the Johannesburg High Court.
The Electoral Court has reserved judgment in the matter.
