Maduro Vows National Unity, Economic Focus if Reelected
By Al Mayadeen English
If re-elected, Maduro vowed that he would sign a decree for a nationwide dialogue immediately following the presidential election on Monday.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday said that if reelected, his administration would focus on unifying the country and tackling economic challenges.
When asked about his priorities if he wins the election, Maduro said: "To further unite the country, deepen the economic, social, cultural and political dialogue, build consensus for the country to have a solid plan for the future, a solid project for the future."
"Communication and dialogue must be constant. I have called for dialogue in the country almost a thousand times. This will be the first decree that I sign tomorrow. I believe in dialogue. The priority is the economy … and social dialogue," Maduro added.
He further said that he would recognize the election results and stressed the importance of respecting the electoral process and the country's constitution.
"Respect for the electoral process is respect for the constitution. Venezuela is a country with a constitution, institutions, and law, and we all must uphold it. We must respect the right to vote … I acknowledge and will acknowledge the arbiter in the elections, the official decisions, and I will make others to pay attention to this," Maduro said after casting his vote.
Voting in Venezuela's presidential election is scheduled from 6 a.m. (10:00 GMT) to 6 p.m. local time, with possible extensions based on voter turnout.
There are ten candidates in the race, but the competition is primarily between the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro (61 years old), who is running for a third six-year term, and the opposition's candidate, former diplomat Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia (74 years old), who is backed by far-right leader María Corina Machado.
The president-elect will assume office on January 10, 2025, and serve a six-year term.
More than 21 million Venezuelans over the age of 18 are eligible to vote, with polling stations remaining open until 6 pm, and potentially extended until the last voter in line has cast their vote.
Overseas, more than 200,000 Venezuelans can vote at their country's embassies and consulates.
To vote, one must be a Venezuelan citizen of legal age, registered in the electoral register, and present their ID card at the polling station.
According to the Basic Law of Electoral Procedures, illiterate, blind, disabled, and elderly voters can exercise their right to vote accompanied by a person of their choice.
