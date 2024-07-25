ANCYL Welcomes Kodwa's Decision to Resign as a Member of Parliament
The former sport, arts and culture minister is facing charges linked to nearly R1.7 million, which he is alleged to have received through kickbacks from his co-accused and former EOH boss, Jehan Mackay.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has welcomed Zizi Kodwa’s resignation as a member of Parliament, with its president, Collen Malatji, saying the former minister did the right thing.
Kodwa tendered his resignation with immediate effect on Wednesday following an outcry from some quarters of society over his decision to return to Parliament after being charged for corruption.
Malatji said that Kodwa should not have returned to Parliament after being slapped with corruption charges.
"He has stepped aside as a leader of the ANC and its structures until he has cleared his name and I think Parliament is another form where he is deployed by the ANC, and I think he did well by accepting the advice of those who advised him to step aside. We are saying he must go clear his name and if found not guilty, he can still come back and serve."
