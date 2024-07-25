Ramaphosa Appoints Mandisa Maya as South Africa's New Chief Justice
Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya (left) with President Cyril Ramaphosa (right) following her appointment as Chief Juctice with effect from 1 September 2024. Picture: GCIS
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya has officially been appointed as the head of the judiciary, making her the first woman to take up the position of Chief Justice in the country's history.
Maya will take over from the incumbent, Raymond Zondo, in September.
The appointment follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's consultation with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the leaders of political parties at the National Assembly.
Spokesperson in the Presidency, Vincent Magwenya, said that Maya's experience and her leadership qualities made her the best pick for the judiciary’s top job.
"President Ramaphosa appreciates the confidence expressed by the Judicial Service Commission and leaders of political parties in the suitability of the incoming Chief Justice, who can draw inspiration and support from the confidence expressed in her."
