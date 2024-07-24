One of Failed Coup Organizers in Sierra Leone Sentenced to 182 Years
By Al Mayadeen English
23 Jul 2024 10:00
Recent findings have revealed information implicating a leading opposition figure as the alleged attacker and leader involved in the coup attempt in Sierra Leone.
One of the organizers of the attempted coup in Sierra Leone in late 2023, Amadu Koita Makalo, has been sentenced to a total of 182 years in prison, local broadcaster AYV News reported.
An opposition figure and former bodyguard of ex-President Ernest Bai Koroma, Makalo has been found guilty of state treason and charged with prison terms of 52, 60, and 70 years on several counts, the broadcaster reported on Monday.
Earlier, the Sierra loaded news portal stated that in addition to Makalo, a Sierra Leonean court convicted 11 more individuals for their involvement in the attempted coup, among them former police and correctional officers. The sentences for these individuals have not been disclosed.
Authorities in Sierra Leone enforced a nationwide curfew on November 26, 2023, following an attempted seizure of a weapons depot in the capital city of Freetown by unidentified individuals. Several major detention facilities, including Padema Road prison in the capital, were reportedly targeted in the attacks.
To safeguard civilians, security forces were forced to withdraw, resulting in the capture of prisoners. The assailants abducted some prisoners and released many others. Government forces subsequently repelled the attackers and regained control of the city. Koroma, who is suspected of involvement in the attempted coup, reportedly fled to Nigeria in January.
Last year in June, Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio was sworn in on June 28 after emerging victorious in what the opposition described as a "non-credible election".
The President was set to serve a second term in office as he faces the huge challenge of providing jobs and financial security to citizens who are suffering from a crippling economic crisis.
The country's electoral commission announced that Bio had received 56% of the total vote, while his rival Samura Kamara came in second place with 41%. The commission further announced that 83% out of the 3.4 million eligible voters participated.
