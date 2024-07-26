Over 20,000 US Bombs, Missiles Sent to 'Israel' Since October: NYT
By Al Mayadeen English
25 Jul 2024 21:44
Many of these transfers were kept secret or remained partially confidential, according to NYT.
The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing data from an analysis published by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, that the US has sent "Israel" a substantial quantity of weaponry since October 7.
The shipments include over 20,000 unguided bombs, approximately 2,600 guided bombs, and 3,000 precision missiles. The US has also provided aircraft, ammunition, and air defense systems.
Many of these transfers were kept secret or remained partially confidential, the report notes.
An analysis by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in the spring found that the arms supplied up to March constituted "an enormous number and variety of weapons," which have been vital in supporting "Israel's" security apparatus.
The analysis also suggested that "it seems unlikely that Israel could attain across-the-board weapons and munitions self-sufficiency anytime soon)," with some experts believing it may never be able to do so.
Latest estimates from the Gaza Health Ministry reveal that the death toll has risen to 39,145 martyrs since October 7, while the number of injured rose to 90,257.
On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Congress to deliver a speech that featured several jabs at the International Criminal Court (ICC), which had requested the issuance of arrest warrants against him and his Security Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes in the Strip.
Among Netanyahu's claims concerned food aid deliveries to Gaza, the protection of Palestinian civilians, and the mediated negotiations with the Palestinian Resistance, all of which Al Mayadeen has compared with information and testimonies currently available to the public.
On the same day, massive demonstrations were held outside the Capitol building before Netanyahu's speech, with hundreds gathering, waving banners, and chanting slogans against Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden.
Police reportedly used pepper spray on pro-Palestinian protesters while Netanyahu spoke to Congress.
The protesters were demanding the arrest of Netanyahu for committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip. Among their other demands is an end to the genocidal war in Gaza and a halt to all arms supplies to “Israel”, according to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in the US.
