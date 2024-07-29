With Maduro Re-elected President, the Bolivarian Revolution is Firm!
Raúl and Diaz-Canel talked with the president to congratulate him on his electoral victory
July 29, 2024 12:07:35
Army General Raúl Castro Ruz had a telephone conversation with comrade Nicolás Maduro Moros to congratulate him on the electoral victory achieved in the elections held in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.
The Army General conveyed to the President-elect that the triumph achieved by the Venezuelan people is a resounding demonstration of the Civic-Military Union of the Bolivarian and Chavista people, who have resisted the negative effects of the unjust unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States Government, the violent acts and interference in Venezuela's internal affairs.
The Leader of the Cuban Revolution ratified to comrade Maduro Cuba's solidarity and affection.
Maduro also received a call from the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez: "I spoke with brother Nicolás Maduro to convey to him warm congratulations on behalf of the Cuban Party, Government and people for the historic electoral victory achieved, after an impressive demonstration by the Venezuelan people. I reaffirmed Cuba's solidarity," he wrote on the X social network.
THE INDEPENDENCE AND DIGNITY OF THE PEOPLE TRIUMPHED
The Miraflores Palace burned in a red tide, when early this morning it was announced that Nicolás Maduro Moros, the candidate of the Great Patriotic Pole Simon Bolivar, was reelected president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.
After denouncing a terrorist attack to the data transmission system, the authorities of the National Electoral Council informed that, after 80% of the ballots had been counted, it was already an irreversible trend that, with 59% participation, Maduro obtained 5 150 092 votes, for 51.2%; against 44.2% of the opposition Edmundo González, and 4.6% of other candidates.
"It is the triumph of national independence, of the dignity of the Venezuelan people," affirmed Maduro before the gathered crowd; an idea emphasized by Díaz-Canel in X: "Today the dignity and courage of the Venezuelan people triumphed over pressures and manipulations."
From six o'clock in the morning, 30,026 voting tables were activated in some 15,797 polling stations throughout the country to exercise the right to vote in the presidential elections for the constitutional period 2025-2031.
