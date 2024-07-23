Power Grid in a 'Much Better Place' but SA Not Out of the Woods Yet - Eskom Leadership
After almost four months without load shedding, Eskom group executive, Bheki Nxumalo, said that the energy grid was strengthening.
Tutuka Power Station, Eskom, EWN
CAPE TOWN - Eskom's leaders say South Africa is in a much better place with regard to load shedding but the country is not out of the woods just yet.
The power utility's leadership met at the Koeberg nuclear power station on Monday to commemorate the plant's 40th year of safe operation.
"Where we are currently as generation, this week we are going to 120 days without load shedding, so it's also assisting to create space for the transmission grid strengthening as well."
Eskom board chairperson, Mteto Nyati, said that the power utility's management had exceeded expectations over the last months but that did not mean the country was in the clear.
"We are in a much, much better place. Are we out of the woods? No. We continue asking the team that we should consistently be below 10,000MW of outages."
