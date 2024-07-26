SACP Expresses its Solidarity with People's Republic of China Against Imperialist Interference and Provocation by the United States
Thursday, 18 July 2024: The South African Communist Party (SACP) pledges solidarity with the People’s Republic of China and the entire population of peace-loving Chinese people in their strong opposition to the United States-led imperialist foreign interference in China’s domestic and sovereign affairs.
The Pepple’s Republic of China and the Chinese people strictly reserve their right to safeguard their national independence and unity of China, guided by the internationally recognised policy of One China.
On Saturday, 13 June 2024, China’s highest legislature, the National People’s Congress, expressed firm opposition to and strong condemnation of the passage and signing into law of the so-called “Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act” by the United States. The supreme organ of state power in China made it clear that the act by the United States “grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs”.
Xizang has been an integral part of the indivisible territory of China since ancient times, and Xizang affairs are entirely China’s internal affairs, said the Chinese National People’s Congress. The Chinese National People’s Congress further declared that “any forces attempting to obstruct people in Xizang from pursuing a happier and better life will end in vain, and their attempt to contain and suppress China through messing up Xizang is doomed to failure”.
NATO imperialist aggression strongly condemned
In the same vein, the SACP strongly condemns the United States’ provocation of China. This provocation is both direct and, among others, through the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). NATO has become a military-political-economic weapon of imperialist aggression, war and expansionism.
The US-dominated NATO provoked the war in Ukraine, initially targeting Russia but ultimately aiming at China. It is now increasingly turning its attention and aggression to its ultimate target towards totalitarian control of all global regions economically, politically, ideologically and through militarism. NATO has heavily been investing in perpetuating the war in Ukraine since provoking it and doing everything possible to prevent a peaceful diplomatic resolution, aside from pretensions.
It is absurd that NATO emerged from its recent summit with a statement on Thursday, 11 July 2024, accusing China, among others, of so-called “enabling” the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the fact is that China has not even taken part in that war. Unlike NATO, China is still not participating in that war. All China seeks, like South Africa, is a peaceful diplomatic resolution.
NATO’s notorious modus operandi includes fabricating a sense of false insecurity and presenting it as real security concerns posed by other countries, such as China. The US-dominated NATO then uses this propaganda as the basis for its imperialist expansion and aggression against targeted nations, including Russia and Iran. This was the context in which NATO leaders met with leaders from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and the European Union to “address” the fabricated “security challenges.”
As part of the world’s working-class revolutionary movement, the SACP will continue to mobilise against NATO’s imperialist machinations on all platforms. We stand for world peace and call on the global working class, including those in NATO states, to intensify the just struggle to end imperialism and its wars.
Issued by the South African Communist Party,
Founded in 1921 as the Communist Party of South Africa.
Media, Communications & Information Department | MCID
Dr Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo, Central Committee Member
National Spokesperson & Political Bureau Secretary for Policy and Research
FOR INTERVIEW ARRANGEMENTS, MEDIA LIAISON & CIRCULATION SERVICES
Hlengiwe Nkonyane
Media Liaison Officer & Digital Platforms Manager
Mobile: +27 66 473 4819
OFFICE & OTHER CONTACT DETAILS
Office: +2711 339 3621/2
Website: www.sacp.org.za
Facebook Page: South African Communist Party
Twitter: SACP1921
No comments:
Post a Comment