Ethiopian Gov’t Commits to Continuing Support, Rehabilitation in Gofa
July 28, 2024
ADDIS ABABA- The government is committed to providing the necessary support as well as rehabilitate the people that have been affected by the landslide that occurred in Geze Gofa District of South Ethiopia State, according to Government Communication Service (GCS).
Briefing the media regarding the ongoing support in the area, GCS State Minister Selamawit Kassa mentioned that around 60 million Birr in kind and financial support has been provided so far.
Addis Ababa city administration, states, partners, Banks, NGOs, public figures, celebrities as well as investors have contributed to the aforementioned support in kind and in cash.
She said that United Arab Emirates (UAE) has donated over 85ton of food and non-food items to the people affected by the landslide in Geze Gofa District.
“UAE has remained to be a good friend of Ethiopia in good and bad times. The government of Ethiopia values the relation and expresses its gratitude for the unwavering support to the country,” she underscored.
So far , GCS disclosed that around 231 people have lost their lives, adding that, while the rescue team is in search of the bodies of 18 people who are said to gone missing through the house to house search made by the team.
Moreover, some 500 people have been displace due to the incident while around 6,000people are identified as the most vulnerable to similar situation.
As to her, the Federal Disaster Prevention Task Force has conducted a survey in two districts to identify most vulnerable areas. Of the 14,000people who live in thedistricts, the survey pointed out that around 6,000people in 4 areas need due attention and needs to be placed under temporary shelter.
Emphasizing that the government will further continue its support, the State Minister mentioned that the search of the bodies will continue along with the necessary support.
Prime Minister AbiyAhmed(PhD), First Lady ZinashTayachew and other senior officials have paid their respects in person to the families and community of victims of the Gofa Zone landslides which claimed the lives of a confirmed 231 people so far.
As per to the culture of the Gofa Zone, they have planted seedlings in the memory of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
