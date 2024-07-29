Al-Qassam to Hezbollah: 'We Are Certain That You Will Finish the Job'
By Al Mayadeen English
Al-Qassam Brigades shows a compilation of Israeli armored vehicles destroyed in Rafah, reassuring that the Resistance in Lebanon will finish the job.
The Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas' military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, released a video message addressing the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah on Monday.
Al-Qassam Brigades took a dig at Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant's remarks during a meeting in early July with Israeli troops near the Gaza Strip, where he said that the tanks coming out of Rafah "can reach as far as the Litani."
The Palestinian Resistance faction showed a compilation of Israeli armored vehicles and tanks coming under attack by the al-Qassam fighters in the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip, Rafah.
Followed by the footage of tanks and armored vehicles destroyed by the al-Qassam fighters in Rafah, the faction sent the following message to the Resistance fighters in Lebanon.
"Behold Gallant's armored vehicles leaving Rafah. We are certain that you will finish the job."
Hamas' military wing issued a statement as Israeli officials persist in their threats of severe aggression toward Lebanon, which could trigger reciprocal effects, potentially plunging the region into an all-out war.
The message was followed by several strikes conducted by Hezbollah fighters against Israeli armored vehicles since October 8, 2023.
Al-Qassam's Military Media unit concluded the video message with the stern threat issued by the Islamic Resistance's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who said that Israeli occupation will "have no tanks left" in case of war on Lebanon.
Both the Military Media Units of Hezbollah and the Iraqi Resistance re-published the video on their respective Telegram channels.
Netanyahu threatens harsh strike on Lebanon
Earlier on Monday, during a troubled visit to Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened once again a strike against Lebanon, accusing Hezbollah of committing a massacre in the occupied village.
"Hezbollah, with Iranian backing, launched an Iranian rocket here, which took the lives of 12 pure souls," Netanyahu said as he built up a justification for a controversial attack on Lebanon.
Of course, Hezbollah categorically rejected such claims as soon as the massacre occurred.
In any case, Israeli authorities are weaponizing the incident to justify a controversial attack on Lebanon, which has failed to gain Western backing to this point.
On the other hand, the Resistance has reiterated, through its leaders and the successes of its fighters on the battlefield, its readiness to defend against any Israeli attack on Lebanon, specifically a ground invasion that would prove detrimental to Israeli armored forces.
