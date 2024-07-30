Everything You Need To Know About the Upcoming #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria Protest
Government officials and security forces have warned against the planned protest.
Written By Adeyinka Odutuyo
July 30, 2024
What’s happening?
Five months after Nigerians in Ibadan protested economic hardships under the Tinubu administration, youths in the country plan to embark on a nationwide protest starting on August 1.
The protest, tagged “End Bad Governance in Nigeria,” aims to express frustration with the worsening cost-of-living crisis since President Tinubu took office.
Several groups, including Concerned Nigerians, Revolution Now, Human Rights Co Advocacy Group, Nigerians Against Corruption Initiative, Timely Intervention, Youths Against Tyranny, Students for Change, and Active Citizens Group, have announced peaceful demonstrations across the country, starting Thursday, August 1.
Former presidential candidate and Revolution Now convener Omoyele Sowore shared a list of participating states on X and encouraged others to attend the rallies.
How’s the government reacting?
Since the announcement, government officials and security forces have urged the public to avoid the protests, referencing the #ENDSARS protest of 2020.
Vice President Kashim Shettima, in a post shared on his personal account, said protest has never been a solution for nations to solve their challenges.
Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu advised caution, while Kano Governor Uba Sani warned residents against participating, referencing a deadly protest in 2000. Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun also discouraged protests, stating they often result in losses of lives and property.
Governors of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Benue, and Imo, among others, have also condemned the protest.
Meanwhile, the presidency disowned a fake statement attributed to President Tinubu, falsely claiming he pleaded with protesters and announced reforms, including a 50% salary cut for top officials.
Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Ajuri Ngelale clarified that the statement did not come from the presidency.
What about Nigeria’s security forces?
The Department of State Services (DSS) warned that criminal elements might hijack the protest and cause unrest. According to the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, the planned protest is politically motivated.
Police and military in Lagos, Abia, Borno, Enugu, and Kwara states have similarly cautioned residents, suggesting that miscreants might exploit the peaceful protests.
How are Nigerians reacting?
Reactions to the planned protest are mixed. Many young Nigerians on social media encourage peaceful participation in pressing their demands.
However, on Sunday, July 28, photos and videos emerged of a counter-rally tagged “Say No to Protest” in Lagos, where participants expressed support for President Tinubu’s administration. The individuals called on other youths in the country to shun the protest.
Planned sabotage ahead of protest?
There are allegations that the government is collaborating with telcos to restrict access following MTN’s unexpected barring of customer lines.
However, on Monday, July 29, the Nigerian Communications Commission directed telcos to restore disconnected lines.
Protest begins early in Niger state
The protest against bad governance and the cost-of-living crisis began three days earlier than planned.
On Monday, July 29, youths in Niger State took to the streets to voice their frustration over the hardships Nigerians are currently facing.
The young protesters held placards with messages like “Enough is Enough,” “Hardship is Unbearable,” and “We Are Not Slaves in Our Country.”
However, the Niger State police spokesperson, Abiodun Wasiu, confirmed that law enforcement agents dispersed the protesters.
NYSC warns corps members ahead of planned protest
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned corps members against participating in the planned protest, stating that it goes against its policies.
In a circular sent to state coordinators, local government inspectors, and zonal inspectors, the NYSC also instructed corps members to refrain from wearing their uniforms for now. Additionally, all CDS and biometric capturing activities have been suspended until further notice.
