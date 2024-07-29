Participating PWDs in National Dialogue Indispensable for Inclusivity: ENDC
July 28, 2024
ADAMA –Ethiopia is taking significant measures to participate Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the National Dialogue that has been taking place to resolve its multifaceted problems, Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC)said.
The Commission in collaboration with the Federation of Ethiopian Associations of Persons With Disabilities (FEAPD), has organized a two-day discussion forum under the theme “Our Agenda for Tomorrow.”
On the occasion, ENDC Chief Commissioner Prof.Mesfin Araya said that the commission has been carrying out various activities to ensure national consensus withstanding many challenges.
According to him, PWDs should be part of the National Dialogue to bring the expected result for lasting peace and national development.
“That is why the commission has received their requests and organized the two days discussion program aiming at realizing national consensus and common goals,” he said.
He further stated that dialogue is the only option to realize the national interest so that the ENDC is striving to achieve this objective and make consultation a culture among the people.
Prof. Mesfin also underlined that all concerned bodies should play their part to realize fruitful outcome in National Dialogue process.
The FEAPD Director General Abayneh Gojo on his part said that participating PWDs in the discussion makes the National Dialogue a unique platform that resolve country’s problems with joint efforts.
He believed that the ENDC is undertaking an inclusive and participatory National Dialogue to overcome historic, social, economic and political discords.
Abayneh also pledged his Federation’s support to promote commission’s activities through contributing agendas for lasting peace and reconciliation.
If the nation needs to conduct a meaningful National Dialogue, PWDs should be part of the process and contribute their part as this segment of the society is vulnerable to difficulties in the time of conflict and natural disaster, he stressed.
BY MESERET BEHAILU
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 28 JULY 2024
