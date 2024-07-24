YAF Release Footage, Specifications of Yafa Drone That Hit Tel Aviv
By Al Mayadeen English
23 Jul 2024 18:09
The video includes scenes from the inauguration of a special exhibition for the Yafa drone, as well as the moment it was launched toward its target in Tel Aviv.
The Yemeni Military Media released on Tuesday footage showcasing the Yemeni Armed Forces' Yafa drone, which struck an important Israeli target in the occupied Palestinian city of Yafa [Tel Aviv] a few days ago.
The video included scenes from the inauguration of a special exhibition for the Yafa drone, detailing some of its specifications, as well as the moment it was launched toward its target in Tel Aviv.
The Yemeni Military Media highlighted that the homegrown Yafa aircraft is a long-range, multi-purpose drone equipped with a highly explosive warhead and systems that evade radar and air defenses.
The Military Media added that the drone was first used during the recent YAF operation, which targeted occupied Yafa on July 19, achieving a direct hit, killing an Israeli settler and injuring several others.
The operation prompted "Israel" to launch a series of airstrikes on an oil storage facility in the port city of Hodeidah, killing several Yemeni people and injuring tens of others.
Following the Israeli aggression, YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree reiterated that occupied Yafa is an unsafe zone and that a response to the Israeli aggression on civilian facilities in the Yemeni coastal province of Hodeidah is undoubtedly coming.
The spokesperson emphasized that the YAF "will not hesitate" to strike vital Israeli targets in the Israeli entity and that operations in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza will not stop regardless of the consequences.
He also made it clear that the Yemeni people "are preparing for a long war with this enemy [Israel] until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted and the crimes committed by the Israeli enemy against the Palestinian people in Gaza are over."
Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, revealed in a recent televised speech after the Israeli aggression that the Yafa drone strike on Tel Aviv marked the initiation of the fifth phase of Yemeni operations.
Sayyed al-Houthi described the Yafa drone as "an advanced UAV with significant tactical and technical capabilities, long-range, and superior destructive power."
He pointed out that "the deployment of this drone deep into Israeli territory marked a new and important development, causing considerable distress to Israel and establishing a precedent of external threats."
The Yemeni leader indicated that the targeting of occupied Yafa was a major psychological blow to the Israeli occupation, as confirmed by its leadership.
Elsewhere, the Ansar Allah leader affirmed that the Yafa drone was manufactured in Yemen and was launched by the YAF, denying claims that it was produced and deployed by another party.
