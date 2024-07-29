Syrian Druze Confront 'War Criminal' Netanyahu's Visit to Majdal Shams
By Al Mayadeen English
Residents of the occupied Syrian Majdal Shams village demonstrated against Netanyahu on Monday and blasted him as a "war criminal" and "child killer".
Syrian residents of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan attempted to kick out Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the village, calling him a "fascist" and a "criminal", the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.
Netanyahu had arrived in Majdal Shams, where a vicious strike killed 12 children on the town's football field, alongside a convoy of high-ranking security officials.
Yesterday, his Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was confronted by the town's residents who accused the far-right official of making use of their children's blood.
Netanyahu, Israeli officials, and politicians are accusing the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon of firing a rocket at the town, a claim that Hezbollah categorically rejects.
The Israeli Prime Minister spoke from the football field on Monday, pledging a "harsh response".
Netanyahu and other officials have seized the opportunity, provided by the atrocious massacre, weaponizing it in order to justify a presumably intense aggression on Lebanon.
"Hezbollah, with Iranian backing, launched an Iranian rocket here, which took the lives of 12 pure souls," Netanyahu said as he built up a justification for a controversial attack on Lebanon.
Netanyahu also said that his "heart is torn apart by the severe tragedy," failing to realize his responsibility for the blood of at least 16,000 Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip.
How did the residents of Majdal Shams confront Netanyahu?
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in the occupied territories reported that Netanyahu arrived in Majdal Shams at around 2:00 pm (local time) and was received by the town's council chief in a local administrative building. Netanyahu entered through the back door of the building to avoid being seen.
It is worth noting that the chief is appointed by the Israeli occupation's government.
After news had gotten around to the town's residents, hundreds gathered outside the said building, protesting Netanyahu's visit to the occupied Syrian town.
The demonstrators berated the Israeli Prime Minister, denouncing him as a "child killer" and a "criminal".
Netanyuahu's visit to the town did not last for more than 15 minutes, locals told Al Mayadeen, after the incident had enraged residents who refused to receive the Israeli Prime Minister.
Al Mayadeen also found that several locals refused to allow Israeli occupation forces to use their homes and rooftops as guarding points on Monday morning, ahead of Netanyahu's arrival.
The residents were told that an official would visit the town, however, the official's identity was not revealed to locals until it was reported in Israeli media outlets.
The Israeli newspaper Haaretz said the representatives of some of the families that fell victim to the attack on Majdal Shams refused to meet with Netanyahu.
Authorities attempted to arrange a meeting between the Prime Minister and the victims' families, but it failed due to the families' refusal.
Syrian government denounces Israeli-committed crime in Majdal Shams
On its part, the internationally recognized sovereign over the Golan Heights, the Syrian government, condemned the "heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation," which it pointed out usurps territories and the rights of peoples.
"It is an attempt to fabricate lies and excuses to expand the circle of aggression against the peoples of the region and to escape the predicament caused by the resistance faced by this occupation in the Gaza Strip," the Syrian government added.
"We are confident that the crimes of the occupation will not undermine the determination of our steadfast and resistant people in the occupied Syrian Golan, nor will they weaken their national will and adherence to their Syrian Arab identity and their resistance to the occupation.”
Syria, through its government, offered its heartfelt condolences to the people of Majdal Shams for the "martyrs who watered the soil of the dear homeland with their pure blood."
