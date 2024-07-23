Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Receives Military Delegation of Russian Federation
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, received a military delegation of the Russian Federation led by Vice-Minister of Defence Aleksey Krivoruchko on July 18.
He had a talk with the vice-minister of Defence of the Russian Federation.
The head of the delegation courteously conveyed the warm greetings of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, president of the Russian Federation, to the DPRK leader.
Kim Jong Un expressed deep thanks for it and asked him to convey his kindly greetings to the Russian President.
At the talk they shared a common understanding of the importance and necessity of the military cooperation between the two countries for defending mutual security interests.
Kim Jong Un extended militant greetings to the Russian army and people waging a sacred war of justice for defending the sovereign rights and security of their state and expressed the DPRK government’s and people’s invariably strong support for and firm solidarity with them over the special military operations in Ukraine.
Appreciating once again the great significance of the DPRK-Russia Pyongyang summit held last June, he stressed the need for the armies of the two countries, linked by long-standing historical tradition and militant ties, to get united more firmly to dynamically lead the DPRK-Russia relations in the new era and play an important part in defending regional and global peace and international justice.
The talk took place at the headquarters building of the Central Committee of the WPK.
KCNA
2024-07-19
