Venezuela Thanks Friendly Countries for Their Congratulations After Elections
President Nicolas Maduro, July 28, 2024. Photo: X/ @jacksonhinklle
July 29, 2024 11:08 am
Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Syria expressed their respect for the decision taken by the Bolivarian nation.
On Monday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil thanked Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Syria for their congratulations following the announcement of the 2024 election results, in which the National Electoral Council (CNE) declared President Nicolas Maduro the winner.
Latin American Leaders Extend Congratulations to Nicolás Maduro Following Electoral Triumph
“On behalf of the Venezuelan people and President Nicolas Maduro, we want to express our gratitude to the Bolivian President Luis Arce for his heartfelt congratulations following Sunday’s victory,” Gil said, reiterating the commitment to continue strengthening friendship and cooperation ties.
Similarly, Gil thanked Honduran President Xiomara Castro, who indicated that Nicolas Maduro’s victory reaffirms the “sovereignty and historical legacy of Commander Hugo Chavez.”
The Venezuelan Foreign Minister also appreciated the solidarity and love from the Nicaraguan government and people, who also celebrated the triumph of the Great Patriotic Pole candidate.
“The Venezuelan people have sent a resounding message against the aggressions and unilateral coercive measures of imperialism, which are also applied against the rebellious peoples of our America such as Nicaragua,” Gil emphasized.
The Venezuelan diplomat also acknowledged Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, who sent a letter to Maduro celebrating the success of the electoral process and reaffirming his interest in deepening bilateral relations at all levels.
According to the first CNE official bulletin issued on Sunday night, Nicolas Maduro was re-elected as President of Venezuela with 51 percent of the votes, followed by the far-right opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, who received 44 percent of the votes.
These results, which established a strong and irreversible trend in favor of the Bolivarian leader, came from 80 percent of the electoral records transmitted from over 15,000 voting centers.
