Venezuelan Attorney General Links Far-Right Leaders to Attack on Electoral System
Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab. Photo: X/ @AntnioMarquesP3
July 29, 2024: 1:35 pm
The available information implicates politicians such as Lester Toledo, Leopoldo Lopez, and Maria Corina Machado.
On Monday, Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced that the National Electoral Council (CNE) will present all the electoral records from the presidential elections held on July 28.
“The CNE reported that the results from all polling stations will soon be available on its website, as the authorities have historically done thanks to the automated voting system,” he said, commenting that the attack on the CNE’s data transmission system was executed from North Macedonia.
“It was intended to manipulate the data being received at the CNE,” the Attorney General said, denouncing that the available information implicates figures from the Venezuelan far-right such as Lester Toledo, Leopoldo Lopez, and Maria Corina Machado.
“They are the main responsible parties for the action I am denouncing as the Attorney General of the Republic,” Saab emphasized, adding that the attack on the CNE system was stopped.
“Nevertheless, they managed to pause and slow down the data transmission. But they not only wanted to slow it down but also to alter the transmission records,” he added.
Besides the attack on the CNE’s system, Venezuelan authorities verified the existence of attempts to attack the national electric system, which further slowed down the transmission of records from the polling stations to the CNE headquarters in Caracas.
Saab appointed national prosecutors 38 and 74 to continue the investigations of this case and called on the Venezuelans not to be manipulated by the far-right political destabilization agendas.
The Bolivarian authorities are alert to possible calls for insurrection by these extremist sectors, which have historically shown that they always try to ignore electoral results that are unfavorable to them through acts of violence, obstruction of public roads, hate speech, and incitement to resist authority.
