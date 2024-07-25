‘Arrest the Child Killer’: Mass Anti-Netanyahu Rally Outside Congress
By Al Mayadeen English
24 Jul 2024 20:09
Massive demonstrations continue in Washington against Netanyahu's visit amid the ongoing Israeli war of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu’s visit to the United States of America and his anticipated speech before Congress have prompted massive demonstrations against the Israeli Prime Minister and the ongoing Israeli war of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Protesters flocked to the area just outside the Capitol building before Netanyahu's speech before a joint session of the US Congress.
Hundreds of demonstrators have thus far gathered, waving banners and chanting slogans against Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden.
Police used pepper spray on some of the thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters who gathered outside the US Capitol on Wednesday while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Congress.
The protesters are demanding the arrest of Netanyahu for committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip. Among their other demands is an end to the genocidal war in Gaza and a halt to all arms supplies to “Israel”, according to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in the US.
Activists even dyed multiple fountains around Capitol Hill with red and projections cast demanding the arrest of Netanyahu.
Washington is witnessing unprecedented security measures ahead of Netanyahu’s speech before Congress, expected at 21:00 (al-Quds time), as the police blocked the streets last night and erected roadblocks nearby, amid heavy deployment of the Capitol Police in case the demonstrations get out of control.
Meanwhile, the US House Speaker threatened to arrest whosoever obstructs the speech, amid reports that about 80 members of the House of Representatives and at least 6 members of the Senate will not attend.
At night, hundreds demonstrated near the hotel where Netanyahu and his accompanying delegation were staying and hung banners saying, “Stop Netanyahu” on it. In the morning, protesters also demonstrated outside the hotel and chanted over a loudspeaker: “We are here to arrest you, Netanyahu is a war criminal.”
Moreover, more than 200 pro-Palestine demonstrators were arrested after they gathered in a Congress building to protest Netanyahu's expected speech.
This comes after activists stormed Congress ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu's speech in protest of the ongoing genocide in Gaza.
Inside the US Capitol building, a group named "Jews Say Stop Arming Israel" gathered at the Cannon Rotunda in protest of Netanyahu's visit.
Over 400 American Jews protested at the Capitol building on the day after Netanyahu’s arrival and refused to leave, chanting “Arms embargo now," "Stop arming Israel," and other chants protesting the genocide in Gaza.
There have also been calls for a mass demonstration on Wednesday in rejection of the Israeli Prime minister's address.
No comments:
Post a Comment