Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Belarusian Foreign Minister Arrives in Pyongyang

Maxim Ryzhenkov was greeted by Kim Jong Gyu, vice-minister of the Foreign Ministry of the DPRK

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

SEOUL, July 24. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov arrived in Pyongyang on July 23, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

At Pyongyang International Airport, he was greeted by Kim Jong Gyu, vice-minister of the Foreign Ministry of the DPRK.

Earlier, KCNA reported that the visit was scheduled to take place on July 23-26.

