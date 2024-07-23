Belarusian Foreign Minister Arrives in Pyongyang
Maxim Ryzhenkov was greeted by Kim Jong Gyu, vice-minister of the Foreign Ministry of the DPRK
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
SEOUL, July 24. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov arrived in Pyongyang on July 23, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
At Pyongyang International Airport, he was greeted by Kim Jong Gyu, vice-minister of the Foreign Ministry of the DPRK.
Earlier, KCNA reported that the visit was scheduled to take place on July 23-26.
