'Israel' Will Come to End if it Wages War on Lebanon: Hezbollah MP
By Al Mayadeen English
Lebanese and regional officials and bodies react to the Majdal Shams incident in the occupied Syrian Golan and the Israeli threats against Lebanon.
The Israeli occupation entity will come to an end if it opts for a large-scale war against Lebanon, underlined Mohammad Raad, the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese parliament, on Sunday.
Raad added that "Israel's" objectives in Gaza have failed due to the steadfastness of the people of the Strip, the heroism of its Resistance fighters, and the support provided by entities in the Axis of Resistance.
His remarks came a day after an Israeli Iron Dome interceptor missile struck a playground in the town, which is made up entirely of Druze Syrians, killing at least 12 civilians, including children, and wounding at least a dozen others.
"Israel" was quick to pin the blame on Hezbollah and claimed that the Lebanese group targeted the town with an "Iranian rocket".
Following the Golan incident, Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that "Israel will not let this murderous attack go unanswered and Hezbollah will pay a heavy price for it, a price it has not paid before," according to a statement from his office.
Hezbollah denied Saturday that it targeted Majdal Shams, a Druze town where many residents have rejected Israeli nationality since the Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights in 1967.
In a statement, the Lebanese Resistance group said it "categorically denies the allegations reported by certain enemy media and various media platforms concerning the targeting of Majdal Shams."
"The Islamic Resistance has no connection to this incident," it affirmed.
Later, Axios cited an American official as saying Hezbollah officials told the UN that the Golan Heights incident was the result of an Israeli interceptor missile hitting the playground in Majdal Shams.
Commenting on the Majdal Shams incident, the Syrian Foreign Ministry stated that the Israeli occupation entity committed a "heinous crime" in Majdal Shams and then blamed the Lebanese Resistance "as part of attempts to escalate the situation in the region."
The statement said Damascus condemns the ongoing massacres committed daily by the Israeli occupation and holds it responsible for the dangerous escalation of the situation throughout the region.
It also affirmed that the people in the occupied Golan, who have refused for decades to give up their Syrian identity, will not be deceived by the occupation's false claims that the Lebanese Resistance bombed Majdal Shams, especially since the region's people have been and continue to be an integral part of resisting the occupier and its aggressive policies.
It is noteworthy that "Israel" has been occupying the Golan Heights since 1967 and refuses to recognize Syrian sovereignty over it, despite the United Nations' repeated assertion that it is part of Syrian territory and that Israeli actions in it have no legitimacy.
In a related context, Talal Arslan, the head of the Lebanese Democratic Party (LDP) and former member of Parliament, stressed that the people of the Golan have been paying a hefty price for 52 years due to the Israeli occupation.
He told Al Mayadeen on Sunday that the Israeli project always focuses on turning religious sects into ethnic groups, which is completely rejected, stressing the need for the region's peoples to confront the destructive machine of the Israeli occupation.
The Lebanese politician noted that the Israeli occupation fabricates pretexts to fight all Resistance movements in Palestine, Lebanon, and the region.
Arslan pointed out that the Israeli occupation has no regard for the lives of children and women, adding that, if it were capable of attacking Lebanon, it would not wait for any pretexts.
On his part, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib warned that any major Israeli attack on Lebanon would lead to a regional war.
Bou Habib also confirmed that Lebanon has requested the United States to urge "Israel" to exercise restraint amid recent tensions.
In the same vein, Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan, the Jaafari Mufti in Lebanon, affirmed unity with the Druze residents of Majdal Shams against a common enemy.
He made it clear that the Resistance has nothing to do with the strike on the town, affirming that "this is a settled matter."
