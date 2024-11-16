Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Gives Field Guidance at Regional-Industry Factories Under Construction in Jaeryong County
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, gave field guidance on November 14 at the regional-industry factories under construction in Jaeryong County, South Hwanghae Province.
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un was accompanied by Jo Yong Won, Kim Yong Su, Kim Yo Jong and Pak Song Chol, leading officials of the WPK Central Committee, and Pak Kwang Ju, general officer of the Korean People’s Army.
He was greeted on the spot by Jo Yong Chol, minister of Regional Industry, the chief secretary of the Jaeryong County Committee of South Hwanghae Province of the WPK, the chairman of the Jaeryong County People’s Committee and the commanding officers of the KPA unit engaged in the construction project.
Thanks to the dynamic struggle of the service personnel, who are out with confidence in the drive to successfully carry out the grandiose historic task of implementing the regional development policy in the new era set forth by the Party Central Committee, regional-industry factories are taking their clear shapes in 20 cities and counties across the country day after day as they spring up like mushrooms after rain, symbolizing the Korean-style civilization and prosperity.
Officers and men engaged in the construction of the regional-industry factories in Jaeryong County, too, are achieving successes by dynamically pushing ahead with the project, while directing all efforts to raising the quality of the final process of construction in order to thoroughly implement the important instructions of the Party Central Committee on ensuring the highest quality in the construction of regional-industry factories.
Going round the construction sites of the foodstuff and daily necessities factories, Kim Jong Un learned in detail about their construction and the manufacture and assembling of equipment for them.
He highly appreciated and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the soldier-builders, who are creating precious and perfect entities to be handed down to posterity as the people’s wealth by fully displaying their strength, wisdom and enthusiasm in the worthwhile construction project to bring about a great epochal change, true to their great sense of responsibility that they have turned out in the first year’s struggle for the proud regional development revolution.
As the year is drawing to a close and the completion of the factories is at the final stage, it is important for all the builders to enhance their sense of responsibility and role more than ever before, he said, stressing repeatedly that they should not grow impatient but push ahead more meticulously with building work to perfectly ensure the quality of construction to the last.
After acquainting himself with the manufacture and assembling of equipment, he said that the work should not be a mere review of the results. He stressed the need to manufacture all the pieces of equipment at the highest quality and conduct their installation and test-run in a responsible manner so that they can be operated at full capacity from the first stage of commissioning of the factories.
He learned in detail about the preparations for operating regional-industry factories, including training of technicians and skilled workers, farming in raw materials bases and securing of raw materials for normal production, and indicated scientific ways and means of solving knotty problems.
He said: The factories should go into production as soon as they are completed and prove their worth from the beginning. All preparations should be made persistently and steadily to ensure full operation of the factories, so as to bring about a substantial change in the living of the regional people with successful fruition from the first year of the 10-year revolution for regional development.
He said that construction of the regional-industry factories is a far-reaching policy of the Party and a historic task for realizing the centuries-old desire of the regional people, not merely construction work. He noted that it is more precious to devote clear conscience before discussing only the result figures in the construction of the factories, adding that if we devote patriotic sweat and sincere efforts every day, an eye-opening era of regional transformation will surely come.
He expressed expectation and belief that the soldier-builders, full of ardent patriotism and loyalty and the spirit of death-defyingly implementing Party policy, will brilliantly adorn the first year of implementing the Regional Development 20×10 Policy by waging a dynamic and courageous struggle.
Officers and men of the unit made a firm pledge to fully display the spiritual temperament of the KPA which is always boundlessly loyal to the leadership of Kim Jong Un and the great Party at all construction sites and thus leave patriotic footprints in the sacred revolutionary struggle for the prosperity of the country and the happiness of posterity.
KCNA
2024-11-15
