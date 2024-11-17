Russia Inflicts Damage on Gas Production Facilities Used for Ukraine’s Defense Industry
Energy facilities backing Ukrainian defense industry extensively attacked
MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces inflicted damage in the past 24 hours on infrastructure of military airfields and gas production facilities used for operation of Ukraine’s defense industry, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned fighting vehicles, missile forces and artillery of Russian Armed Forces’ groups inflicted damage on infrastructure of military airfields, gas production and energy facilities used for operation of Ukraine’s defense enterprises, a depot of drones, as well as the enemy’s troops and military equipment in 144 regions," the ministry said.
Russian troops have extensively attacked energy facilities backing Ukraine’s defense industry, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"This morning the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation extensively attacked critical facilities of energy infrastructure that ensure the operation of Ukraine’s military and industrial complex and enterprises making military products, with high-precision strike systems," the ministry said, adding that "all targeted goals were hit.".
Ukraine loses up to 520 troops in battlegroup South’s responsibility area in 24 hours
The Ukrainian army lost up to 520 troops as a result of actions by Russia’s battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The group inflicted damage on troops and equipment of seven Ukrainian brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry said.
"Six counterattacks by assault groups of the 46th and 77th airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army were repelled. The enemy lost up to 520 troops, a tank, six cars, a 122m self-propelled Gvozdika artillery system, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and two US-made 105mm M119 weapons," the ministry said, adding that three weapons depots were also destroyed.
Ukraine loses up to 345 troops in battlegroup Center’s responsibility area in 24 hours
The Ukrainian army lost up to 345 troops as a result of actions by the Russian battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The group inflicted damage on troops and equipment of six Ukrainian brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry said.
"Nine counterattacks by formations of the 151st mechanized, 68th, 152nd jaeger brigades, the 49th and 425th assault battalions of the Ukrainian army, the 35th marine infantry brigade, the 14th national guard brigade and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police were repelled. The enemy lost up to 345 troops, a tank, four US-made Kozak and MaxxPro armored combat vehicles, four cars and a 152mm Msta-B howitzer," the ministry noted.
Ukraine loses up to 65 troops in battlegroup North’s responsibility area in 24 hours
The Ukrainian army’s units lost up to 65 troops as a result of actions by Russia’s battlegroup North over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Units of battlegroup North in the Kharkov direction inflicted damage on formations of the 57th infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, the 120th territorial defense brigade of the 5th border detachment of the Ukrainian frontier guard duty near the settlements of Okhrimovka, Odnorobovka, Alisovka and Volchansk of the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian army lost up to 65 troops, an armored combat vehicle, two cars and a 122mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.
Russian air defenses shoot down 4 Hammer smart bombs, 108 Ukrainian UAVs over past day
Russia’s air defense systems downed four Hammer smart bombs and 108 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Air defense systems downed four France-made guided Hammer air bombs, two US-produced HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems and 108 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
In all, the Russian forces have destroyed 648 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 36,068 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,361 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,489 multiple rocket launchers, 18,035 field artillery guns and mortars and 28,465 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry added.
Ukrainian army loses over 470 troops in battlegroup West’s responsibility area in 24 hours
Units of Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 470 troops and two weapons depots as a result of actions by Russia’s battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Units of battlegroup West improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on troops and equipment of the 14th, 63rd, 66th, 116th mechanized, 68th jaeger, 25th airborne brigades of the Ukrainian army, the 114th and 241st territorial brigades near the settlements of Podoly, Petropavlovka, Berestovoye, Staroverovka, Boguslavka, Prokopovka of the Kharkov Region, Nadiya of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Ivanovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Serebryansky forestry. Six counterattacks by formations of the 77th helicopter-borne, 28th and 115th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army were repelled," the ministry said.
The enemy lost over 470 troops, a tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, two US-made M113 armored fighting vehicles, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, four pickups, a 155mm Poland-produced self-propelled Krab artillery system, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer and a 100mm Rapira antitank gun, the ministry said, adding that two weapons depots were also destroyed.
Ukrainian army loses 140 troops in battlegroup East’s responsibility area
Ukraine’s army lost up to 140 troops as a result of actions by Russia’s battlegroup East over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Units of battlegroup East continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defense, having inflicted damage on formations of the 120th, 123rd and 127th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Novosyolovka, Konstantinopol and Oktyabr of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Two counterattacks by assault groups of the 117th territorial defense brigade were repelled. The enemy lost up to 140 troops, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle, eight cars and a 122mm self-propelled Gvozdika artillery system," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s units lost up to 80 troops as a result of actions by Russia’s battlegroup Dnepr over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Units of battlegroup Dnepr inflicted damage on troops and equipment of the 128th mountain assault, 41st infantry, 110th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, the 103rd and 126th territorial defense brigades near settlements of Pyatikhatki, Nesteryanka of the Zaporozhye Region, Yantarnoye, Olgovka and Kazatskoye of the Kherson Region. The Ukrainian army lost up to 80 troops and four cars," the ministry said.
