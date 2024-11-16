Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Guides Performance Test of Suicide Attack Drones of Various Types
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, guided on the spot on November 14 the performance test of suicide attack drones of various types, produced by an institute and enterprises under the Unmanned Aeronautical Technology Complex.
He was accompanied by Ri Pyong Chol and Jo Yong Won, members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK, and other senior officials of the Central Committee of the WPK and the general manager of the UATC.
He acquainted himself with the attack drones under development and oversaw their test.
The suicide attack drones, designed to be used within different striking ranges on the ground and the sea, are to perform a precision attack mission against any enemy targets.
In the test, the drones of various types precisely hit the targets after flying along preset tactical routes in the striking ranges.
Expressing satisfaction with the tactical and technical characteristics and specifications of the newly developed unmanned aerial vehicles, Kim Jong Un highly appreciated the fact that the UATC has achieved remarkable successes in promoting the projects the plenary meetings of the Party Central Committee and the Party Central Military Commission decided and instructed to the defence industry. Then he underscored the need to build a serial production system as early as possible and go into full-scale mass production.
He said: The competition for using UAVs as the main means of military capabilities by introducing innovative technology is being accelerated in the world. It is easy to use them as a component of striking power in a new domain for their ever-expanding range of use in military activities, low production cost and simple production lines. The military authorities in the world might have recognized that the UAVs are achieving clear successes in big and small conflicts. This is a current trend that has emerged as an essential requirement in military aspects. Such an objective change poses a pressing need to update many parts of military theory, practice and education and keenly calls upon the fields of defence science and education to take prompt practical actions and redouble their efforts.
He affirmed that the DPRK has full possibility and potentiality to produce and introduce various types of UAVs and it would open a prospect of combining and applying new and promising tactical methods also in the aspect of art of war as required by modern warfare.
He said that recently the WPK has attached importance to and steadily supplemented the line of perfectly combining unmanned military hardware systems with operational plans and war principles in its military policy. He referred to the plan of the Party Central Committee on developing unmanned military hardware and set forth a crucial strategic policy for implementing it.
His on-site guidance on the work of the UATC serves as a landmark occasion that gave fresh vitality to the struggle for firmly defending the sovereignty and security of our Republic by dynamically promoting the qualitative development of the unmanned military hardware systems that are practical and essential in bolstering up the national defence capabilities and actively deterring and controlling potential challenges and threats in all defence areas with their absolute superiority.
KCNA
2024-11-15
