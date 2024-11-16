Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Sends Message of Greeting to Syrian President
Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, sent a message of greeting to Bashar Al-Assad, president of the Syrian Arab Republic, on November 16.
The message said:
I extend warm congratulations to you and the friendly government and people of Syria on the occasion of the 54th anniversary of the corrective movement in Syria.
After the corrective movement, the Syrian people have achieved many successes in the struggle to build an independent and prosperous Syria while smashing the hostile forces’ ever-intensifying manoeuvres geared to sanctions and strangulation.
Availing myself of this opportunity, I express belief that the friendly and cooperative relations between the DPRK and Syria would grow stronger in the common struggle for independence against imperialism and extend invariable support and solidarity to the Syrian people in their just cause for defending the sovereignty of the country and achieving territorial integrity.
