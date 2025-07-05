AGI Reports Rising Business Confidence Amid Economic Shifts
By News Ghana
July 4, 2025
Ghana’s private sector shows strengthening business and investor confidence over the past six months, according to the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).
Chief Executive Officer Seth Twum-Akwaboah cited emerging macroeconomic stability, consistent policy direction, and improved government-business dialogue as key drivers.
“Businesses and investors display notable renewed optimism,” Twum-Akwaboah confirmed, while cautioning that persistent structural challenges threaten sustained progress. He highlighted urgent needs to reduce production costs, ease credit access, and streamline bureaucratic delays. The AGI further called for targeted industrial policies prioritizing manufacturing and value addition to bolster economic resilience.
These observations align with government efforts to stabilize Ghana’s economy after recent turbulence marked by currency depreciation and inflation. Twum-Akwaboah emphasized that deepening public-private collaboration remains essential to convert confidence into tangible growth.
