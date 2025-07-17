Burkina Faso Recaptures 70% of Territory, Governance Improved
APA-Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso)
17 July 2025 | 12:51
A recent workshop in Burkina Faso, gathering representatives from government ministries, institutions, and civil society, has approved a draft report on the state of governance in 2024.
The document, set to be submitted to the Prime Minister, highlights significant progress in territorial recapture, with 71% of the country now under state control, despite an ongoing jihadist insurgency.
This reconquest of territory stands as one of the primary achievements noted in the draft report. The document, which serves as a benchmark for good governance, indicates that the proportion of recaptured territories increased from 69% in 2023 to 71% in 2024. This reflects a notable advancement in restoring state authority over areas plagued by a jihadist insurgency, led by groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, since 2015. This protracted insecurity has resulted in thousands of deaths, millions of internally displaced people, and two military coups in 2022.
Beyond security, the report points to other improvements, particularly within the judicial sector. The average radius of access to justice has slightly decreased from 62 to 60 kilometers, facilitated by the reopening of high courts in Bougandé and Tougan.
Economically, the country has also reported notable progress. Ahmed Zampaligre, Head of the Department for Promotion and Good Governance, stated, “In terms of economic and financial governance, the GDP growth rate has fundamentally increased by 4 percentage points. Also, in terms of resource mobilization, we have reached three trillion in 2024, compared to around two trillion and a few billion for 2023.”
Despite these achievements, the draft report acknowledges that significant challenges persist across all sectors. Participants at the workshop were tasked with analyzing the relevance of the report’s findings and recommendations. Emmanuel Sorgho, Chief of Staff to the Minister of Civil Service, Labor, and Social Protection, explained that the workshop’s purpose was to “analyze the content and form of the document, assessing the relevance of the analyses conducted in the various areas of governance, assessing the relevance of the recommendations made, and finally validating the draft report.”
Through this exercise, the government aims to strengthen transparent and results-oriented governance, rooted in endogenous values. The workshop is presented as a vital act of accountability and transparency to its citizens.
