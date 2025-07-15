Egypt Rejects Plans to Displace Palestinians from Gaza, Egyptian FM
Egypt’s FM Badr Abdelatty discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts and regional stability with Spain, as Cairo intensifies coordination with Qatar on mediation efforts.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Ati held talks with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares on Monday to discuss developments in the Middle East, particularly the situation in Gaza.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the fifth ministerial meeting between European Union foreign ministers and their counterparts from Southern Neighborhood countries, held in Brussels.
Abdel-Ati underscored the alignment between Egypt and Spain in their efforts to end conflicts and establish regional security and stability. He praised Spain’s earnest adherence to international law and its principled position on the Palestinian cause.
Egypt’s position on Gaza and Sudan
Regarding the situation in Gaza, Abdel-Ati reviewed Egypt’s ongoing efforts to broker a ceasefire in the Strip, reaffirming Egypt’s firm rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land.
He also reiterated Egypt’s support for Sudan’s security, stability, unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Abdel-Ati stressed the importance of preserving and supporting Sudan’s national institutions and noted Egypt’s commitment to engaging with all regional and international initiatives aimed at securing a ceasefire and ending the humanitarian suffering of the Sudanese people.
Egyptian Intelligence Chief meets with Qatari FM
Similarly, Egyptian General Intelligence Chief Major General Hassan Rashad met with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani recently, along with Palestinian and Israeli negotiation delegations as part of Egypt’s continuing efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement.
According to Extra News, an Egyptian news channel, the discussions seek to build momentum for existing ceasefire initiatives and resolve the challenges hindering an agreement. The channel reported that Egypt and Qatar are aligned in their view that a swift ceasefire agreement is necessary, along with the urgent entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the exchange of Palestinian detainees and Israeli captives.
The report also noted that Egyptian, Qatari, and US mediators are ramping up their diplomatic contacts with all parties to accelerate de-escalation efforts in Gaza.
