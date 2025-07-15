Gulf-backed Negotiations Underway in Syria's Sweida to End Clashes
By Al Mayadeen English
15 Jul 2025 21:51
Sources say Gulf-mediated talks in Suwayda seek to restore calm as Druze leaders demand accountability over deadly clashes with Bedouin tribes.
Sources familiar with the situation in Sweida, southern Syria, revealed to Al Mayadeen that negotiations are currently underway between local actors and the Syrian government, under the auspices of a Gulf Arab state.
The talks aim to de-escalate tensions and restore the status quo in the province prior to the recent wave of violence. According to the sources, the mediation focuses on halting hostilities and rebuilding trust between local factions and the state.
Prominent figures, intellectuals, and residents of Sweida province appealed Monday for calm and accountability, urging an immediate end to the spiraling violence that has gripped the region. The signatories stressed their “moral and national responsibility” to prevent further descent into chaos and self-destruction.
Expressing deep concern over the spread of unchecked violence and weapons among various groups, the statement called for a collective moral reckoning. Residents urged all sides to prioritize wisdom over impulsiveness and to return to the framework of the state and the rule of law.
Negotiators demand accountability from state, Druze factions
The sources said the negotiating delegation, representing residents of As-Suwayda, has called for accountability for those responsible for the escalation, whether from internal security forces or Druze military factions that allegedly coordinated with the government but later violated promises made to the spiritual leadership of the Druze community.
The delegation is reportedly pressing for the prosecution of individuals who breached commitments made to the Druze religious authority, which has attempted to maintain neutrality and calm throughout the conflict.
According to the same sources, the so-called Suwayda Military Council has now assumed command of military operations in the province. This includes confronting Druze armed factions affiliated with the Syrian Ministry of Defense, signaling a shift in local power dynamics.
In an earlier statement, the residents emphasized that the alternative to the authority of the state is lawlessness. They voiced their preference for civil peace and public safety over the presence of unregulated armed groups or unlawful behavior, insisting on safeguarding the city’s social fabric and preventing its neighborhoods from becoming battlefields. “The blood of our sons is more precious than any conflict,” the statement read.
Direct appeal to Damascus
They also called for maintaining the security and unity of the community and protecting the city's neighborhoods from becoming arenas of internal warfare.
The residents of Sweida directed a firm appeal to the Syrian state, urging it to fulfill its constitutional and legal responsibilities in protecting civilians and property. They demanded serious efforts to de-escalate tensions, hold those responsible for destabilization accountable, and restore full state control through support for both civil and security institutions.
The statement encouraged open communication channels between state institutions and the province’s intellectual and social elite, describing them as essential partners in building civil peace and spreading awareness during this critical time.
The statement also stressed the urgency of securing the main road between Damascus and Sweida, describing it as a critical economic, social, and educational lifeline. Its stability, the residents warned, is vital to daily life and must be treated as a top priority.
They concluded their message as a sincere and urgent call to end the bloodshed, urging a return to reason, and taking national responsibility with clarity and transparency.
