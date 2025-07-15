Hezbollah Condemns Israeli Bekaa Massacre, Urges Action from Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon Military Media
15 Jul 2025 20:35
Hezbollah condemns Israeli airstrike in Wadi Faara that killed 12 civilians, including Syrians, and urges Lebanon to demand international accountability.
Hezbollah has strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's deadly airstrike in Wadi Faara, northern Bekaa, on Tuesday, which targeted a civilian water drilling site and killed 12 people, including seven Syrian nationals. Several others were injured in the attack.
In a statement, Hezbollah described the bombing as a "horrific massacre" and a dangerous escalation in the Israeli regime’s ongoing aggression against Lebanon and its people. The party warned that the attack once again exposes the occupation’s “criminal nature and disregard for international law and humanitarian principles.”
The Israeli strike targeted a crew operating a water well drilling rig in a remote area of northern Bekaa, far from military zones or combat activity. Among the victims were both Lebanese and Syrian workers, with the scale of civilian casualties sparking widespread outrage.
Hezbollah emphasized that the occupation continues to commit war crimes with impunity, undeterred by international norms or humanitarian obligations.
In the most recent toll, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center, affiliated with the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, announced that Israeli occupation airstrikes on the Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel governorates today resulted in the deaths of 12 martyrs and injuries to 12 others.
The statement said that the strike targeting Wadi Faara in Baalbek district led to the death of 12 martyrs, including 7 Syrians and 5 Lebanese, in addition to injuring 3 people.
The statement added that the morning airstrikes, which hit various areas in the Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel governorates, caused injuries to 9 citizens.
Hezbollah also criticized the Lebanese state’s lack of response, urging officials to "break their futile silence" and take immediate action. The party called on the Lebanese government to demand accountability from the international community, particularly the United States, which it accused of complicity by “providing political cover for Israeli crimes through biased mediation efforts.”
The statement warned that continued silence and international inaction would only embolden the occupation to commit further atrocities.
Hezbollah concluded its statement by reaffirming its commitment to resistance, asserting that the Israeli regime seeks to "break national will through blood and fire." However, it insisted that such acts of brutality would only strengthen the Lebanese people's resolve to defend their sovereignty and dignity.
Continuous Israeli aggression
These latest strikes are part of a broader campaign of continuous Israeli aggression against areas in the south, the Bekaa, and Beirut’s southern suburb, while "Israel" continues to occupy five border points in southern Lebanon in an ongoing violation of the ceasefire agreement.
Since the ceasefire officially took effect on November 27, 2024, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have resulted in the martyrdom of 203 people, according to updated figures.
This comes amid US-Israeli pressure to disarm the Islamic Resistance, which has fully committed to the ceasefire brokered in November 2024.
The US Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, has issued a series of pointed threats to Lebanon, declaring that the country faces existential risks, including collapse or foreign domination, if it does not fully disarm the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon (Hezbollah). His comments, made in an interview with The National on Friday, reflect escalating US pressure on Lebanon to dismantle its national resistance.
