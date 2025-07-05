India Prime Minister Pays Tribute to Nkrumah in Ghana Parliament
By News Ghana
July 4, 2025
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured Ghana’s founding leader Kwame Nkrumah during his state visit to Accra.
The tribute occurred within Ghana’s Parliament building, drawing significant attention. North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa highlighted the moment’s historical resonance on social media.
Ablakwa noted Modi’s gesture acknowledged the foundational diplomatic ties established between Ghana and India in 1957 by Nkrumah and India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. These leaders later co-founded the Non-Aligned Movement, shaping post-colonial global politics. The MP described the tribute as deeply respectful and symbolically important for bilateral relations.
Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah led Ghana to independence from Britain in 1957, becoming its first Prime Minister and later President. A leading Pan-Africanist, he championed continental unity and self-determination. Under Nkrumah’s leadership, Ghana emerged as a beacon of liberation across Africa.
