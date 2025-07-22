IOF Confirm Soldier Killed in Devastated Rafah, Southern Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
Palestinian Resistance in Rafah inflicts new losses on the Israeli army amid intensifying Gaza ground operations.
The Israeli occupation Army has announced the death of one of its soldiers, as Palestinian Resistance operations continue to inflict heavy casualties on the occupation military.
The Israeli military acknowledged on Tuesday morning the death of 36-year-old reserve Staff Sergeant Vladimir Loza from Ashkelon, who served in the 7020 Battalion of the 5th Brigade and was killed during battles in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
A preliminary IOF investigation found that Loza was killed when a building collapsed during operations in Rafah, with the military suspecting the collapse was triggered by an explosion from a pre-planted explosive device.
On Monday, Israeli media reported that one soldier was killed and two others were wounded in what they described as a "serious security incident" inside the Gaza Strip, though no further details were provided regarding the circumstances or nature of the event.
In recent weeks, Israeli occupation forces have seen increasing losses, particularly in ground operations in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, leading many Israeli analysts to warn of a growing human and psychological toll on soldiers, especially in the areas of heaviest combat.
This development comes as the Israeli war on Gaza intensifies, with escalating ground operations and a noticeable lack of transparency from the Israeli military regarding troop casualties, amid expanding confrontations with Palestinian Resistance forces across the territory.
18,500+ IOF troops wounded since October 7
According to a July 21 report by Israeli Channel 12, the Israeli regime has recorded over 18,500 military casualties since launching its offensive on Gaza, with many soldiers suffering physical and psychological wounds as the nearly ten-month war continues to take a mounting toll.
The report reveals that over 12,500 soldiers suffered physical wounds while more than 10,000 others grapple with post-traumatic stress and psychological disorders, highlighting both the ferocity of combat operations and the severe mental health crisis plaguing Israeli occupation forces.
The data showed limb injuries accounted for 33% of physical wounds, while 13% affected the head, eyes, or ears, and 7% involved the spine, neck, or back; injury patterns consistent with prolonged urban combat and frequent blast exposures characteristic of high-intensity warfare.
The breakdown showed reserve forces bearing the heaviest burden at 65% of casualties, followed by regular army troops (18%), police and security units (10%), and permanent military personnel (7%), with women comprising 7% of all wounded soldiers across these categories.
The Israeli occupation army is grappling with a worsening leadership shortage across its ground forces, with approximately 300 critical platoon-level officer positions currently vacant according to a July 21 report in the Israeli Maariv newspaper, exposing a deepening structural crisis in the military's command hierarchy.
