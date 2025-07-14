Iran Remains Defiant as Millions Say Farewell to Martyrs of the 12-Day War
After the United States declares a ceasefire with Tehran, the genocide in Gaza continues
By Abayomi Azikiwe
Editor, Pan-African News Wire
Wednesday July 2, 2025
Geostrategic Review
On June 28, people in the Islamic Republic of Iran turned out in their millions to mourn the fallen leaders and fellow citizens who fell victim to the unprovoked war launched by the United States and the State of Israel two weeks earlier.
Using the false pretense that “Iran can never have a nuclear weapon” when in reality the imperialists have no evidence that the country was on the verge of producing one. Tel Aviv and Washington advanced this falsehood to justify the bombs dropped on Iran attempting to weaken and overthrow the government in Tehran.
These lies about Iran and its civilian nuclear program were reinforced by the corporate and imperialist state-controlled media outlets in the U.S. and internationally. The same military war criminals and failed generals were featured on cable and satellite television networks to provide propagandistic obfuscation for yet another genocidal war in West Asia.
The United States government is the only entity to drop atomic weapons on a civilian population in the two Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 80 years ago at the conclusion of World War II. Hundreds of thousands of people died after this unwarranted military action leaving irreversible environmental damage which remains 80 years later.
Wars against Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, etc., have left a trail of destruction, displacement and deaths. Trillions in the tax dollars of working-class people in the U.S. have been squandered. As a direct result of the Pentagon budget, the people and infrastructure of the U.S. have deteriorated materially and socially. Despite the claims by the Trump White House that its focus would be on lowering prices and increasing household wealth, the recently passed budget bill raises the Pentagon budget to $1.1 trillion. Cuts to healthcare benefits for the poorest and most disadvantaged people in the U.S. will worsen the already dire public health situation in the country.
Yet, the western-based media agencies refuse to ask questions surrounding the prospects for the outcomes of a renewed imperialist war. The majority of people oppose another imperialist war although the utterly undemocratic character of the U.S. ruling class and state has historically refused to listen to the will of the people. All of the wars initiated by U.S. imperialism over the last 35 years can in no way be considered victories for the western hegemonic states.
The U.S.-Israeli bombing of the Islamic Republic of Iran has not been successful in achieving the regime-change strategy of the imperialists. Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched multiple waves of missile strikes against the occupied Palestinian territories.
These missiles hit key governmental, intelligence and residential areas in Tel Aviv and Haifa. Settlers were forced into bomb shelters as many began to flee the Zionist state to return to the U.S. and other imperialist countries. Reports even in western media indicated that the stockpiles of Israeli missiles, many of which are supplied by the U.S., were rapidly depleting.
If the Washington-Tel Aviv axis cannot overthrow the Iranian government through a massive bombing campaign and sanctions, they would then be compelled to stage a land invasion into the vast country. Inevitably, the U.S. military would suffer significant casualties while prompting attacks on Pentagon bases and warships throughout the West Asia region.
The response of the Iranian people to the escalation of hostilities by Israel and the U.S. was reflected in the mass funerals held on June 28 in Tehran and other cities throughout the country where people gathered to mourn and to also reemphasize their commitment to the liberation of Palestine and to maintaining their sovereignty in the face of imperialist aggression. This level of political cohesiveness and national solidarity in defiance of the efforts to overthrow the revolutionary government and reimpose the monarchy, has given pause to the imperialist aims of Washington and Tel Aviv.
In a report published by Press TV on the events of June 28, it notes:
“Iran has held a grand funeral service for those martyred in the 12-day aggression by Israel and the U.S. against the Islamic Republic. The funeral in the capital Tehran for 60 nuclear scientists, military commanders and civilians martyred in Israeli strikes began at 8:00 am (0430 GMT) in Enqelab Square on Saturday, proceeding to Azadi Square, about 11 kilometers across the sprawling metropolis. A huge crowd of mourners participated in the procession, accompanying coffins with chants of ‘death to Israel’ and ‘death to America' and carrying placards. ‘Boom, Boom, Tel Aviv,’ read one banner, referring to Iranian missiles fired at Israel during the conflict in retaliation for its attacks on Iran.” (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/06/28/750201/Iran-Tehran-funeral-procession-martyrdom-IRGC-Israel-US-aggression-)
Genocide Continues in Gaza
Meanwhile, the Trump administration announced a 60-day ceasefire proposal between the Palestinians in Gaza and the Israeli regime. Later the Netanyahu government was reported to have accepted the proposal.
Every day in Gaza up to 100 civilians are being massacred by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) through aerial strikes, shelling and sniper fire. The so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has proven to be nothing other than a trap to lure Palestinians desperately seeking food assistance so they can be gunned down by the occupation army.
Since the beginning of the Al Aqsa Flood, trucks carrying food, medicines and other material aid have been routinely blocked by the IDF from entering Gaza at the Rafah crossing from Egypt. The U.S. administrations of former President Joe Biden and the current Trump White House have facilitated the starvation and massacres of Palestinians through their arming of the IDF and providing diplomatic cover for the genocidal crimes which have been condemned globally and through the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Officially according to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 57,000 people have been killed since October 7, 2023. More than 100,000 have been injured while the entire population of 2.3 million remains dislocated and imperiled.
The declaration of a ceasefire in Gaza could provide the immediate relief needed by the Palestinians although the people require a permanent solution. The only way that there can be lasting peace in the region is to create the conditions for the total liberation and unification of Palestine.
Solidarity Actions in Defense of Iran and the Palestinian People
While the bombing raged over Iran, activists throughout the world called for solidarity actions to stop the attacks from Tel Aviv and Washington. In the United States, several planned demonstrations were cancelled after the Trump White House declared a halt to the bombing of Iran on June 23.
Yet, in the city of Detroit, the Moratorium NOW! Coalition held a special meeting on June 23 to denounce the U.S.-Israeli bombings of Iran and the continuing genocide in Gaza. A demonstration was held on June 28 at the McNamara Federal Building in downtown Detroit.
This demonstration was co-sponsored by a number of antiwar and social justice organizations including the Moratorium NOW! Coalition, Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), the Nakba Survivors Association of Michigan, Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), Coalition Against Genocide, Engineers Against Apartheid, United States Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), among others. The rally and march were addressed by Sarah Torres, Prof. Layla Saatchi of Wayne State University, Steve Friday of the Coalition Against Genocide, Russ Bellant of the Anti-Fascist Organizing Coalition (AFOC), Dr. Ismail Noor, a Nakba survivor, and Barbara Weinberg Barefield of JVP who read a statement from Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.
Iran is pursuing justice and reparations for the illegal bombings by Tel Aviv and Washington. A report by Press TV which focuses on the approach from the foreign ministry says:
“Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has strongly condemned the Israeli-U.S. aggression against the country, saying the Islamic Republic will seriously pursue its right to have the aggressors recognized and seek compensation in international organizations. Araghci made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Tuesday, during which the two sides exchanged views on bilateral ties as well as the latest developments in the region following U.S. and Israeli aggression against Iran. The Iranian top diplomat also called on the international community and the United Nations to take the necessary measures to hold the U.S. and Israel accountable for their aggression against Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity and violation of all international principles and laws.” (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/07/01/750406/Iran-Abbas-Araghchi-condemn-US-Israeli-aggression-identify-aggressor-compensation-Armenian-counterpart-Ararat-Mirzoyan-phone-conversation)
These efforts by Iran and the Palestinian resistance must be supported by antiwar activists in the imperialist states. The movement of those seeking global peace, security and the end to imperialism and Zionism should also hold their governments responsible for the settler-colonialism, genocide and aggressive militarism of the western hegemonic front.
No comments:
Post a Comment