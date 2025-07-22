Iran, Turkey FMs Urge Muslim World to Take Action Against Ongoing Israeli Genocide in Gaza
The combo photo shows Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.
Iran and Turkey’s foreign ministers have called on the world’s Muslim nations to take stern action to help end the Israeli regime’s 21-month-long war of genocide on the Gaza Strip.
The remarks were made during a Monday phone call between Abbas Araghchi and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, whose country currently holds the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s rotating presidency.
The former strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s escalation of the genocide that has claimed the lives of more than 59,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since its onset in October 2023.
He singled out the regime’s depriving Gazans of food and water so it could weaponize starvation to further intensify the warfare’s deadly effects.
The top diplomat called for serious mobilization and immediate action on the part of Muslim countries, including by convening an OIC summit and activating regional consultative mechanisms that are aimed at stopping the genocide.
Such collective efforts should also address the regime’s other deadly atrocities throughout the West Asia region, he added, referring to Tel Aviv’s simultaneous deadly escalations against Lebanon and Syria, among other countries.
For his part, Fidan similarly condemned the Israeli assaults on Gaza and Syria, and stressed the need for prompt and coordinated action by the Muslim nations to halt the regime’s acts of deadly aggression.
The call came as the regime retains its tight control over the entry of direly-needed supplies into the coastal sliver that has reduced their inflow to almost zero.
UNRWA says 1 million Gaza children are starving to death due to the continuous Israeli blockade.
According to UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, one million children are starving throughout the territory amid the situation.
As a supposed means of alleviating the dire situation, the regime has set up so-called aid distribution points throughout Gaza, where hungry Palestinians would swarm in desperate need for food supplies under Israeli gunfire.
