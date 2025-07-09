Motshekga Tables Defense Budget, Says Department Will Do More With 'the Little We Have'
Defence Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: @GovernmentZA/X
JOHANNESBURG - Defence Minister Angie Motshekga has again raised the alarm on how financial constraints continue to affect the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)’s operations and planning.
Tabling a budget that’s a fraction smaller than the previous financial year, the defence minister said the department continued to do more with little.
The R57 billion budget will see more than 60% of funds going to the compensation of employees.
Motshekga said the budget constraints meant the department had to refocus and look at its priorities closely.
She said the key to the reprioritisation was a "soldier first" ethos or mindset that puts soldiers’ needs at the centre.
"In spite of our ongoing financial constraints, which badly affect our planning and operations, we will continue to reprioritise and do more with the little we have at our disposal."
She said a huge chunk of the budget goes to employees, leaving just a small portion for other constitutional functions.
"R200 million for the procurement of vehicles and technology for border safeguarding, leaving only R12 billion for the defence force to meet its constitutional mandate."
Motshekga also said that efforts were underway to rejuvenate the SANDF’s human resource profile while modernising and maintaining equipment.
