Namibian President Calls for Urgent Legal Reforms to Remove Development Barriers
WINDHOEK, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called for urgent legislative reforms to eliminate bureaucratic barriers that hinder effective service delivery and socio-economic development.
In a message to lawmakers conveyed by Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare on Thursday, Nandi-Ndaitwah underscored the need for streamlined governance to ensure the timely implementation of national development priorities.
"As national leaders, we are tasked by the Namibian people to make laws that serve the interests of our people and country," Nandi-Ndaitwah said. "We must move fast and amend laws that hinder progress and the implementation of identified projects."
The call came as the ruling South West Africa People's Organization, officially known as SWAPO Party, began executing its Manifesto Implementation Plan (2025-2030), a five-year strategy aimed at accelerating economic growth, enhancing food security, and expanding job creation across all 14 regions.
Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasized that outdated administrative frameworks and unclear legislative provisions must be addressed swiftly to avoid obstructing the country's development agenda.
The government has mandated all ministries to submit quarterly progress reports to monitor project delivery and ensure that public funds are not returned unspent while development programs remain incomplete.
Meanwhile, Nandi-Ndaitwah urged the Anti-Corruption Commission and prosecuting authorities to take decisive action in rooting out corruption as part of the new administration's broader reform agenda.
