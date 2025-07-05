Sudan News Highlights
04/07/2025 13:19
DABANGA SUDAN
Illustration by Michael Lusaba for UN Women
A compact digest of the past weeks’ most-read highlights, from the heart of Sudan. Subscribe to receive this regular digest in your inbox.
Int’l Day to End Sexual Violence in Conflict puts widespread Sudan atrocities in focus
19/06/2025 – DABANGA SUDAN. As Sudan’s war rages on, women and girls are facing unprecedented levels of violence, with armed groups systematically using sexual violence as a weapon of war. On the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, the story of a small group of women offers a glimpse into the broader reality of many Sudanese.
These women are the counsellors of Team Zamzam, a group once dedicated to addressing the psychological trauma of survivors in North Darfur’s sprawling Zamzam camp. Today, they are refugees themselves, sheltering in eastern Chat. Their former haven, once home to half a million people, was effectively obliterated in a series of attacks in April.
OCHA: ‘Cholera outbreak escalates as Sudan health system crumbles’
03/07/2025 – KHARTOUM / EL GEZIRA / EL GEDAREF / WHITE NILE. Sudan’s cholera outbreak is rapidly worsening, driven by conflict, mass displacement, and a collapsed health system. According to a recent report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), since July 2024, more than 83,000 cases and 2,100 deaths have been reported, with over 32,000 suspected cases recorded in 2025 alone.
The outbreak now spans 16 of Sudan’s 18 states. Four states account for over 70 per cent of reported cases. “The country is facing a severe cholera outbreak amidst conflict, displacement, and the collapse of public health infrastructure,” OCHA warns.
Call for urgent investigation as Sudan mine collapse claims ‘at least 11’ lives
01/07/2025 – PORT SUDAN. Several parties have called for an urgent investigation into the collapse of the Karsh El Fil mine in the Howaid area of Sudan’s Red Sea state that, according to official reports, claimed the lives of at least 11 artisanal miners and injured seven others. Other sources indicate that the actual number of victims may exceed 50.
El Fasher clashes continue as Sudan’s RSF rejects UN truce
30/06/2025 – EL FASHER. Renewed artillery strikes rocked El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) rejected a UN-proposed humanitarian truce. The escalation comes amid reports of hundreds of children succumbing to malnutrition and soaring commodity prices.
Chad agrees to host Sudanese Cert. exams this year
26/06/2025 – N’DJAMENA / ATBARA. The Chadian government has agreed to allow approximately 10,000 Sudanese students currently residing in eastern Chad to sit for their secondary school certificate exams on its territory. Chad’s refusal to host the exams last year caused widespread frustration.
Hamdok leads South Africa tour as Sudan’s Foreign Ministry denounces delegation
23/06/2025 – PRETORIA / PORT SUDAN. The newly formed Sumoud (meaning resilience in Arabic) coalition, led by former Prime Minister Dr Abdalla Hamdok, launched a regional diplomatic tour in South Africa to rally support for ending the war in Sudan.
World Refugee Day: 12m+ Sudanese face desperate conditions
20/06/2025 – ADRÉ / TONGORI CAMP / TRIPOLI / JUBA / KAMPALA. As the world observes World Refugee under the theme “Solidarity with Refugees”, Sudan faces the largest displacement crisis globally. Since the war began in April 2023, over 12.3 million people have been displaced. Nearly four million have fled to neighbouring countries including Egypt, Chad, and South Sudan, placing heavy strain on already fragile host nations and humanitarian services.
Arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances raise alarms across Sudan
19/06/2025 – ABU JUBEIHA / EL MANAGIL LOCALITY / WAD MADANI. Security authorities in Abu Jubeiha, South Kordofan, reportedly arrested hospital clerical worker Ahmed Hassan Shamboul without providing any reason for the detention. The arrest happens at a time when rights organisations accuse authorities of carrying out arbitrary detentions in areas recently recaptured by the Sudanese Armed Forces.
Land justice, drought, and desertification: How a Sudanese town is standing up for its rights
17/06/2025 – NEW YORK / WADI HALFA. On June 4, hundreds of residents of Wadi Halfa, Northern State, blocked major entrances to the town to protest scheduled power outages, which cause disruptions in the water supply. As the annual World Desertification and Drought Day is observed globally, the Wadi Halfa protest is indicative of the public despair in as much as half of Sudan, where chronic water shortages threaten people’s access to essential needs.
Sudanese Teachers’ Committee rejects decision to return to schools in Khartoum in absence of security and services
16/06/2025 – KHARTOUM. The Sudanese Teachers’ Committee has voiced its disagreement with the Khartoum state government’s decision to reopen schools, saying that the move poses a direct threat to the lives of education workers and their families.
No comments:
Post a Comment