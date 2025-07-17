The Incomplete Research: When Innovation Outpaces Humanity
Research often addresses demands on how to optimize the processes for production and material use in manufacturing for better and quality yields. The aim in most cases is either to improve product quality or operational efficiency for better living.
Research is fundamentally driven by the goal of discovering new, effective, and previously unseen methods or techniques that can enhance the use of resources. Most research seeks to identify novel approaches that improve efficiency, reduce waste, and maximize the value derived from available resources.
Modern tech-assisted research is now bringing new benefit dimensions across various aspects of life. Research uncovers solutions to address challenges that hinder optimal resource use. Today, research is not only enhancing efficiency but also unlocking new possibilities that were once considered science fiction-like nightmares.
This time around the development of pilotless aircraft, or autonomous flight, is transforming aviation, improving safety, reducing human error, and enabling new applications such as drone deliveries and surveillance. There are also self-driving vehicles that reshape transportation by reducing accidents, offering greater mobility opportunities for all, including those unable to drive with physical disabilities, and optimizing fuel consumption, or even creating opportunities to avoid fuel consumption in vehicle driving.
Further, the research outputs on rocket technology have made it possible for private companies and governments alike to launch rockets into space, expanding our understanding of the universe and opening doors for future space travel and colonization. This is to mention a few of the many wonders and advantages of research that come our way.
The emergence of autonomous vehicles and pilotless aircraft is shifting the landscape of transportation. It avoids the need for traditional requirements of driving and piloting; such a need for a conventional driver’s license or pilot training will no more be a requirement. As autonomous technology advances, experts predict that by around 2040, a significant majority of cars will be self-driving, potentially eliminating the need for most people to hold a driver’s license.
The traditional model of needing licenses and extensive human training might evolve into certifications for supervising autonomous systems instead. Drivers and pilots might shift from active controllers to backup supervisors or system analysts— roles focused on oversight rather than hand-on operation exercise.
I use to remember nostalgic sentiment about childhood dreams ‘’what do you wish to be?’’ And the answer I often heard, filled with hope and excitement, was “Aircraft pilot.” Being a pilot has long inspired many young minds. For generations, becoming a pilot wasn’t just a career goal—it was a dream stitched into the fabric of childhood ambitions. The idea of soaring through the skies symbolized freedom, adventure, and a touch of heroism.
However, with the rise of autonomous aviation, we may witness the next generation change this iconic dream to something entirely different and the allure of personally commanding a plane in air might diminish for future generations.
The growing adoption of autonomous technology in vehicles, railways wagons and aircraft leads to a future where the use of traditional, mechanically operated cars, railways wagons and piloted aircraft will significantly decline. Many countries are actively advancing regulations and conducting tests for autonomous ground vehicles, railways, and pilotless aircraft to enhance transportation efficiency and safety.
For instance, the United States has introduced the Autonomous Vehicle Acceleration Act of 2025, which aims to modernize safety standards and create a cohesive national framework to support autonomous vehicle deployment. For example, airports are increasingly implementing autonomous ground vehicle systems for various functions, reducing the need for human drivers.
In Japan, significant progress has been made with the revision of the Road Traffic Act enabling Level 4 autonomous driving, including the operation of self-driving buses on private and public roads.
Globally, regulatory bodies are working to integrate autonomous technologies into existing transport systems while addressing safety, legal, and operational challenges. These efforts collectively illustrate how the world is pushing towards embracing autonomous transportation to improve safety and operational efficiency across multiple modes of travel.
There is also a phase-out of fossil fuel cars in certain cities now with the advancement of electric vehicles running with electric batteries. Besides, there is going to be a requirement to avoid almost all cars, aircraft, and railway wagons that are mechanically running with drivers and pilots of the world.
Autonomous systems could eventually be seen as far safer than human drivers and pilots. That would make manually operated vehicles seem risky—perhaps even obsolete. Moreover, as risks decrease with automation, insuring human-driven vehicles may become astronomically expensive, thus it does not worth dealing with them.
Bus railway wagon drivers, truckers, delivery drivers, taxi operators, airline pilots—many may find their roles diminished or obsolete due to the advent of self-driving mode. Even robot stewards are replacing male and female attendants at flight and hotels.
Some airlines are already experimenting with robotic stewards capable of offering beverages, safety instructions, or even facial-recognition check-ins. Thus, robot stewards are also stepping into roles once held by human attendants. Qatar Airways’ introduced Sama, an AI-powered “digital human” cabin crew member, which assists passengers via apps, websites, and social media.
However, Sama is designed to complement human attendants, not replace all of them, handling tasks like travel tips and FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions). Hilton’s “Connie,” an AI concierge, also aids with basic queries but doesn’t replace staff for complex service needs. Yet, all this is a reflection that change is on the making even in the routine work where humans are engaged.
Autonomous systems are increasingly demonstrating the potentially safer than human drivers and pilots, with data showing significant reductions in accident rates and fatalities compared to conventional vehicles. For example, fully self-driving cars have recorded far fewer deaths than vehicles requiring human intervention, and autonomous vehicles could reduce crashes by about 81%. Thus it is predicted to save over a million lives by 2035.
The automotive industry is also undergoing a significant transformation with the increasing integration of robots, particularly humanoid models, into manufacturing processes. This shift is driven by advancements in AI, the need for efficiency, and labour shortages, but it also raises questions about the future of employment challenge in human workers.
These humanoid robots differ from traditional industrial robots by possessing human-like dexterity, cognitive learning, and autonomous decision-making abilities. This allows them to perform complex, physically demanding tasks, such as precise assembly and navigating complex production environments.
Humanoid robots are being tested and deployed in automotive factories by major manufacturers like BMW, Tesla, and Mercedes-Benz. These robots are designed to perform tasks that require human-like dexterity and adaptability
These replacements are both fascinating and challenging. This shift may put many drivers and pilots, flight attendants, car builders idle or jobless. However, this technological shift also carries significant social and economic consequences.
Many professional drivers and pilots, car builders and others in different schemes could find their roles diminished or eliminated, leading to job displacement. Sometimes innovation replaces rather than complementing conventions. This situation exemplifies the broader dynamic that when one door is opened by technological innovation, another closes.
In summary, the automation industry is moving toward a future where humanoid robots, empowered by AI, become integral to manufacturing. This evolution may promise safer, more efficient, and flexible production but also necessitates strategic approaches to workforce transformation and employment challenges.
Despite the hype, humanoid robots are not yet ready to fully replace humans due to technical limitations, high cost of initial investment and maintenance, due to tasks requiring improvisation that cannot be done the same way for always. But some companies like Mercedes are retraining workers to manage and collaborate with robots.
After all, it is not a new thing for humans to take advantage of other things, be they manmade or otherwise, to get things executed with less effort. Humans have always adapted and harnessed tools, animals, and technologies to extend their capabilities. From plows pulled by oxen to steam engines and smartphones, ingenuity has been humanity’s defining trait.
So using robots or automation or other technological research output for a better life is not the problem, but if it crosses the line to be a stumbling block to create a challenge in life in the way of unemployment or if automation becomes a bulldozer to dismantle employment rather than serving as a bridge for transformation, then the work isn’t done.
Historically, technological advances have brought significant welfare gains such as longer life, higher incomes, and improved productivity, which contribute positively to human well-being.
Normally technology should enhance life, not destabilize it. That is the distinction between progress and disruption where the heart of the research should lie. However, if technological research outputs cause disruption, including workforce dislocations, increased inequality, and social stress, then the research is incomplete and has to go on till it no longer disrupts livelihoods.
BY GEZACHEW WOLDE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 17, July 2025
