Yemen Strikes Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport With ‘Palestine 2’ Hypersonic Missile
Tuesday, 22 July 2025 8:09 AM
The Yemeni Armed Forces have launched a hypersonic ballistic missile against Israel's key airport in support of Palestinians enduring the occupying regime’s brutal aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.
Brigadier General Yahya Saree, Yemen's Armed Forces spokesman, said in a statement on Tuesday that a "Palestine 2" hypersonic ballistic missile targeted Ben Gurion International Airport in the occupied territories “in response to the crime of genocide perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip.”
Saree underlined that the military operation “successfully achieved its goal, thanks to Allah, causing millions of ... usurping Zionists to flee to shelters and halting airport operations.”
The spokesman also praised Yemen’s honorable and historic stance in supporting and backing the oppressed Palestinian people and rejecting foreign hegemony over the Arab and Islamic nation.
“Our operations are ongoing and will not cease until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted,” he added.
The strike triggered warning sirens across several areas in the occupied territories early Tuesday morning, with the Israeli military claiming that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.
The operation came hours after the Yemeni Armed Forces “successfully” targeted key strategic sites deep inside Israel using five drones.
Earlier on Monday, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a senior member of the Political Bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, warned that the country will escalate its retaliatory operations if the Israeli regime intensifies its attacks on Yemen.
Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Political Bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah, warns that Yemeni forces will escalate their retaliatory operations if the Israeli regime intensifies its attacks on Yemen.
Since the onset of the genocide in October 2023, Yemeni forces have carried out scores of operations in support of the war-hit Gazans, striking targets throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to targeting Israeli ships or vessels heading towards ports in the territories.
The regime launched the war after Gaza's resistance fighters waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the Zionist entity in response to the regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.
The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed more than 59,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.
No comments:
Post a Comment