ADC to Tinubu: Tell Nigerians Real Reason Behind Service Chiefs’ Removal
Service Chiefs
By Baba Martins, Daily Trust
Fri, 24 Oct 2025 18:45:38 WAT
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be honest with Nigerians on the real reasons behind the “sudden and rather abrupt change in the leadership of the Nigerian military”.
Daily Trust had reported how the president sacked majority of the service chiefs he appointed two years ago.
In a statement, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, said the party was concerned that the change happened after the rumoured coup plot.
“While we acknowledge that the President, as the Commander-in-Chief, reserves the power to make such changes as he may deem fit, we are somewhat concerned that this change is coming in the wake of widespread rumours of an attempted coup.
“We reiterate our earlier view that the reactions of government to the dangerous rumour have veered between deliberate obfuscation and outright confusion in a matter that required crystal clarity.
“We note that nearly all the Service Chiefs that have been removed were appointed only 28 months ago, with the current Chief of Defence Staff himself appointed just a year ago as Chief of Army Staff.
“We also note that this kind of decision has serious and far-reaching implications for stability within the ranks and therefore could not have been taken without strong reasons.
“Our position remains therefore that the Federal Government owes Nigerians a categorical explanation about what truly happened.
“As an opposition political party, our interest remains the stability of our country and our democracy. In the light of developments in our neighbourhood of Chad and the Sahel States, we are gravely concerned.
“Without prejudice to what might have happened in recent weeks, it is obvious that the Tinubu administration is distracted. Insecurity continues to spread with terrorist groups staging a comeback in some parts of the country, while bandits reign supreme in other parts. But this is not the reason the government is changing the Service Chiefs. Instead, the administration’s attention appears fully focused on regime politics rather than securing the lives of Nigerians.
No comments:
Post a Comment