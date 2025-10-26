Darfur Governor Rejects Sudan’s UN Peace Plan, Accuses UAE of Fueling War
26 October 2025
Minawi talks to reporters on November 28, 2022
October 26, 2025 (PORT SUDAN) – The governor of the Darfur region, Minni Arko Minawi, has rejected a peace roadmap submitted by the Sudanese government itself to the United Nations, labelling it a “recipe for the division of Sudan” and directly accusing the United Arab Emirates of simultaneously mediating and “fiercely managing the battle.”
During a Saturday interview on BBC Arabic’s “Bila Quyood” (No Restrictions) TV program, the key leader allied with the Sudanese army exposed deep divisions within the government by rejecting its own peace plan, which was submitted to the UN Secretary-General on March 10, 2025.
“I was not, and have not been, a party to the roadmap that was submitted to the United Nations,” Minawi stated, adding that he considers it a plan to partition the country.
His primary objection is a clause calling for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to withdraw from Khartoum and return to its “social incubators.” Minawi argued this provision legitimises the group’s territorial control. “This I completely disagree with because there are no incubators for rebellion,” he asserted.
It worth mentioning that political forces in Port Sudan allied with the Sudanese government proposed an initiative on February 8, 2025, aimed at establishing a national framework for a political solution.
In his remarks, Minawi further singled out the UAE, a member of the international Quad for Sudan, questioning its role as a neutral mediator.
“How can the UAE be part of the Quad at the same time it is fiercely managing the battle and has the upper hand in that battle?” he asked. He called on the UAE to engage in bilateral talks with the Sudanese government to “reset relations” outside of the peace process, suggesting its current dual role is untenable.
Regarding the national dialogue, Minawi stated that he rejects the RSF’s involvement in any broad national dialogue conference that would take place after the war, as part of a political process to restore a civilian-led democratic transition.
“The RSF is currently striking us… striking children, killing children, and besieging children,” he said.
In contrast, he advocated for post-war talks that include the former ruling National Congress Party (NCP) of ousted president Omer al-Bashir, arguing they are “deeply rooted in the Sudanese people” and their exclusion could lead to another war.
