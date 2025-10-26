Jetour Debuts New SUVs in Cape Town as Chinese Cars Gain Traction in South Africa
This photo taken on Oct. 24, 2025 shows Chinese automaker Jetour's new SUVs during a launch event in Cape Town, South Africa. Chinese automaker Jetour launched its new T-Series SUVs here on Friday evening, drawing strong interest from consumers and underscoring the growing popularity of Chinese car brands in South Africa. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
CAPE TOWN, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker Jetour launched its new T-Series SUVs on Friday evening at the Grand Parade in Cape Town, drawing strong interest from consumers and underscoring the growing popularity of Chinese car brands in South Africa.
The event, attended by hundreds of representatives from local media, dealerships, business partners and communities, introduced Jetour's T1 and T2 models. The vehicles will go on sale in mid-November through more than 55 dealerships across Southern Africa.
Founded in 2018 as a sub-brand of Chinese automotive manufacturer Chery, Jetour focuses on SUVs that blend style, performance and advanced technology.
Ke Chuandeng, president of Jetour International, said the T-Series has already earned acclaim abroad. "Since their debut in other international markets, the Jetour T1 and T2 have earned strong praise from consumers and reviewers alike. In the Gulf region, particularly in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, the two models have become local favorites and social media stars, frequently seen on the streets of Dubai and Doha," he said.
South African consumers have long awaited the launch, he added. "Now both models are officially available in South Africa, and early feedback has been highly positive," he said.
Ke also announced that Jetour will supply 70 T-Series vehicles for use during the upcoming Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in Johannesburg in late November.
Nic Campbell, vice president of Jetour South Africa, said the response from the market has exceeded expectations. "Since Jetour first entered the South African market last year, there has been incredible anticipation for the T-Series. We are thrilled to be launching both the T1 and T2 simultaneously today, a move that we believe will change the way people experience SUVs in South Africa."
"When we first launched in September 2024, the response exceeded our expectations, and we anticipate an even stronger reception for these new models," he said.
Their confidence was echoed by South African consumers who have noticed more Chinese vehicles on local roads.
Babalo Ndenze, a South African journalist who attended the event, called Chinese cars "the cars of the moment." "They perform well, just as well as your German cars," he said.
He highlighted technology and value as key advantages of Chinese cars. "They are very high-tech, even the entry-level ones. Chinese cars have the best gadgets," he said, noting that "for me, what sets Chinese cars apart is the technology."
Ndenze added that Chinese models are becoming increasingly visible. "They are leading at the moment in terms of sales and popularity. Look wherever you go, wherever you drive, you see a Chinese car on every corner," he said.
Jessica Bartlett, another local consumer who has driven a Chinese car, said she was impressed by its quality. "They are definitely very beautiful, and I think they are taking over from the bigger brands."
Marly Vivier, another young South African who previously owned a Chinese car, agreed with her. "So I am really excited to see the T1 and T2 launch, and I am really excited for everything that is coming ahead of us."
Stereotypes about Chinese cars were fading as more drivers experienced them firsthand, Vivier said, noting that the Chinese car she once owned "didn't really have any problems from the beginning."
She said reliability was one of Chinese cars' strengths. "I really think they are going to take over, and I love that."
