What China’s 15th Five-Year Plan Will Bring to the World: Global Times Editorial
By Global Times
Oct 25, 2025 01:20 AM
A view of Shanghai Photo: VCG
The Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was successfully held in Beijing, during which the session adopted the Recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, outlining the action roadmap for China's economic and social development in the next five years. This roadmap reflects the CPC's historical initiative and firm determination to advance Chinese modernization, aligning with the global expectations for economic recovery, green transformation and global governance. Amid a complex international environment marked by geopolitical tensions, recurring risks and weak growth momentum, the plenary session not only sets the direction for China's development, but also sends a strong signal of stability, reliability and predictability to the world.
According to the communique, the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) will revolve around Chinese modernization, with an emphasis on comprehensive reform, high-quality development and institutional opening-up. It not only sketches China's blueprint for the next five years but also addresses major global challenges of our time. When geopolitical frictions, governance deficits and sluggish growth converge, a China with a vast market, a complete industrial system and sustained reform capacity will continue to provide lasting momentum for the world economy, inject stability into global peace and development, and contribute to global governance and the progress of human civilization.
The 15th Five-Year Plan reflects China's strategic focus and policy consistency as a major global power. As the world's second-largest economy, China's political stability and policy consistency serve as a "booster shot" against global economic development anxiety. The institutional advantage of five-year planning has not only enabled China's transformation from an early-stage industrializer into a technological power and from rapid growth to high-quality development, but also provided a new option for the development concepts and approaches of other economies around the world.
During the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, China's contribution to global economic growth remained at a high level, driven by its massive market resilience and sustained industrial upgrading. Over the next five years, consumption will continue to expand, and the deep integration of advanced manufacturing, modern services and the digital economy will generate steady demand and high-quality supply for global goods and services. More importantly, China will advance demand upgrading and supply-side innovation in tandem, strengthen the stability of global supply chains, and mitigate the impact of external uncertainties on trade and investment. International observers widely believe that through optimizing its import structure, deepening industrial cooperation, and improving cross-border investment, China will consolidate its role as a stabilizing force and a key pillar for global economic recovery. The plenary session's emphasis on achieving high-level self-reliance and strength in science and technology will, through openness and cooperation, further expand the global innovation ecosystem. China, during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, will remain a "stabilizer" and "engine" of global growth.
While some countries remain trapped in a zero-sum mentality, China has outlined a vision of shared progress for the world. In the next five years, China's openness and cooperation will reach new levels in both scope and depth. Despite external pressure and rising protectionism, China remains committed to expanding its high-level opening-up and expand institutional openness - through aligning with higher-standard international rules and deepening market connectivity.
Under the framework of the 15th Five-Year Plan, China will continue to advance independent opening-up, foster trade innovation, expand two-way investment cooperation, and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. These efforts will further integrate China's production capacity, capital and technology with the resources, labor and markets of emerging economies, driving globalization toward more balanced, sustainable and inclusive growth.
Moreover, against the backdrop of rising unilateralism and bloc confrontation, China's five-year plan bridges its long-term domestic goals with external institutional contributions. By extending "long-termism" from domestic governance to international cooperation, China strengthens the foundation of global trust beyond the volatility of short-term political cycles, thereby injecting greater continuity and predictability into global politics. During the 15th Five-Year Plan period, China will work with other countries to uphold genuine multilateralism, promote a global governance system that better represents the interests of the majority of nations and embodies fairness and justice, and provide a governance model that balances efficiency and equity with a long-term perspective - making global governance more transparent, efficient, stable and enduring.
"The strategic push of the next five-year plan is something that - one way or another - pretty much all countries around the world will feel," a foreign observer noted. Indeed, people have every reason to believe that as China's economic, technological, defense and overall national strength and international influence continue to grow, it will keep providing confidence, contributing strength, and creating opportunities for the world in the next five years.
