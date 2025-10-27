Mali Shuts Schools Amid Fuel Crisis, Russia Pledges Emergency Deliveries
Adekunle Agbetiloye
27 October 2025 02:18 PM
Mali has suspended school and university activities nationwide due to a worsening fuel shortage.
Mali suspended educational activities nationwide due to a worsening fuel shortage, halting classes for two weeks.
The crisis follows a blockade imposed by al-Qaeda-linked militants restricting fuel imports into the country.
Fuel shortages have impacted residents' mobility, with closed fuel stations and transportation challenges in the capital, Bamako.
The government is seeking to stabilise the situation with aid from Russia, pledging petroleum supplies to address the fuel crisis.
Mali has suspended school and university activities nationwide due to a worsening fuel shortage, the government announced late Sunday.
Education Minister Amadou Sy Savane said on state television that classes would be halted for two weeks “due to fuel supply disruptions that are impacting the ability of school staff to travel.”
The crisis is a result of a blockade imposed by al Qaeda-linked militants, who in early September declared restrictions on fuel imports into the landlocked West African nation and have since attacked tanker convoys headed for key cities, including the capital Bamako.
According to Reuters, security analysts say the blockade is part of a growing pressure campaign aimed at destabilising Mali’s military-led government by choking off energy supplies crucial to the economy.
The shortages have already led to closures of fuel stations in Bamako, forcing residents to walk long distances, scramble for scarce motorcycle taxis, or remain at home.
Mali, like neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger, faced years of deadly attacks from armed groups linked to al-Qaida, the Islamic State, and local insurgent factions.
After successive military coups, all three countries expelled French forces and instead turned to Russian mercenary support, a shift that analysts argue has done little to improve security on the ground.
Russia's Emergency Supplies
The government’s decision to halt classes came just days after Russia pledged to supply between 160,000 and 200,000 metric tons of petroleum and agricultural products, as part of efforts to bolster ties with Mali.
This is the second major disruption to education in two years. In 2024, the country postponed the academic calendar after catastrophic flooding during the rainy season.
The education minister said Sunday that authorities are “doing everything possible” to stabilise fuel supplies and ensure schools can reopen as planned on Nov. 10.
