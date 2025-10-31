More Details Revealed About the Meeting Between Heads of State of China, US: People’s Daily
By Global Times
Oct 31, 2025 08:34 PM
US President Donald Trump walked into the photo area and stopped in front of the national flags of China and the US. Turning to his left, he saw Chinese President Xi Jinping striding with firm steps along the red carpet.
It was October 30, in Busan, South Korea. The moment the two leaders shook hands was broadcast live to the world.
It was their first face-to-face meeting in six years. President Xi greeted Trump with a smile and said, "It's a pleasure to see you again."
President Trump immediately responded, saying, "It's good to see you again. And we're going to have a very successful meeting. I have no doubt." He then smiled at President Xi and added, "But he's a tough negotiator. That's not good. We know each other well."
The meeting took place in a VIP lounge at the airport - informal yet imbued with deep significance. This was the first event of President Xi's visit to South Korea and the final event of President Trump's week-long trip to Asia. Even the news of the meeting being confirmed the day before had already eased the breath of the international community that had been watching closely.
At that moment, an American reporter asked loudly, "Do you plan to sign a trade deal today?"
President Trump replied, "Could be. I think we'll have a great understanding. We have a great relationship. We've always had a great relationship."
The path has not been smooth.
After decades of ups and downs, China-US relations have been even more "eventful" in recent years. As President Xi Jinping once put it, after endless mountains and rivers that leave doubt whether there is a path out, suddenly one encounters the shade of a willow and bright flowers. "The most important thing in international relations is that China and the US must find the right way to get along with each other."
They entered the room and took their seats.
The room was not large, yet a profound discussion that spanned across the Pacific took place within arm's reach. The direction of China-US relations was set at both sides of the table in this meeting room, and it was also tied to the shared choice of over 1.7 billion people in both countries.
President Trump warmly opened the conversation: "It's a great honor to be with a friend of mine really for a long time, the very, very distinguished and respected president of China, and we will be having some discussions. I think we've already agreed to a lot of things and we'll agree to some more right now. But President Xi is a great leader of a great country and I think we're going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time and it's an honor to have you with us."
The two largest economies in the world, with vastly different social systems and stages of development, need wisdom, foresight, vision and responsibility to find the right way to get along with each other.
President Xi addressed the issues with remarkable candor and wisdom, not shying away from problems:
"A few days ago, in the latest round of consultation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the economic and trade teams of the two countries reached basic consensus on addressing respective major concerns, which provided the necessary conditions for the meeting today. Given different national conditions, the two sides do not always see eye to eye with each other, and it is normal for the two leading economies of the world to have frictions now and then."
He looked around the room, and his voice was calm and resolute: "In the face of winds, waves and challenges, the two leaders should stay the right course, navigate through the complex landscape, and ensure the steady sailing forward of the giant ship of China-US relations."
The strategic guidance of heads-of-state diplomacy is of vital importance. Whether the two countries see each other as rivals or partners is a fundamental and overarching question. Only by looking from afar can one see that the waves are small; only by soaring high can one realize that the sea is calm.
President Xi outlined China's position clearly: "China's development and revitalization goes hand in hand with President Trump's vision to 'Make America Great Again.' The two countries are fully able to help each other succeed and prosper together. China and the US should be partners and friends. That is what history has taught us and what reality needs."
Observers have praised China's strong response to the "tariff tsunami," noting that the country "remained calm, withstood the pressure, and earned respect."
What has shaped this sense of "calm"? It is the strategic determination rooted in standing on the side of historical righteousness, combined with the spiritual strength and confidence in development forged through history. President Xi spoke thoughtfully: "Over the past seven decades and more, we have been working from generation to generation on the same blueprint to make it a reality. We have no intention to challenge or supplant anyone. Our focus has always been on managing China's own affairs well, improving ourselves, and sharing development opportunities with all countries across the world. This is an important secret to China's success."
On one side lies the need for cooperation and opportunities of mutual benefit, while on the other side is the escalation of friction and the risk of confrontation, creating a noticeable gap in economic globalization. Concerning the economic and trade issues that are of significant interest to the international community, President Xi, with a strategic vision of "When important things are addressed first, secondary issues will not be difficult to settle," urged "to inject confidence into the two countries as well as the global economy through solid deliverables."
He said, "economic and trade interactions should remain ballast and driver of ties, not obstacles or sources of conflict. Both sides should focus on long-term benefits brought by cooperation rather than falling into vicious cycle of retaliation."
The US and China have always had a fantastic relationship, and it will be even better, responded Trump, voicing his hope for an even better future for both China and the US.
"Once the major principles are established, other issues become easier to handle." The list of cooperation between China and the US can continuously grow longer. Addressing the challenges faced by human society requires the cooperation of major countries.
In this regard, President Xi emphasized: "China and the US can jointly shoulder our responsibility as major countries, and work together to accomplish more great and concrete things for the good of our two countries and the whole world.
President Trump agreed, saying that China is the biggest partner of the US, and with joint efforts, the two countries can get many great things done for the world and have many years of success.
President Trump also looked forward to visiting China early next year, and invited President Xi to visit the US.
In the future, how will China-US relations and the world in 2025 be described?
This chapter has been marked by sweeping global economic and trade frictions, but what is more historically significant is the recalibration and redrawing of China-US relations at a critical moment. Mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation - China's advocacy shines even brighter through the stormy challenges, highlighting its guiding value.
"Dialogue is better than confrontation." This quote from President Xi may be the most vivid reflection of the over 100-minute meeting.
By the time the meeting ended, it was nearly 1 pm local time. The two heads of state walked out of the VIP room with ease. Amid the sound of camera shutters, President Trump cheerfully said it was an "amazing meeting" and a "great success." He then whispered a few words to President Xi.
A Hongqi limousine was parked below the steps. The next moment surprised the on-site reporters: President Trump walked President Xi to the car, bidding him farewell once again.
The road ahead is long. Despite many uncertainties, history has recorded this moment:
Three hours after the meeting, the joint announcement of the outcomes of China-US economic and trade consultations in Kuala Lumpur was made. Words like "suspend implementation" and "properly resolve" are setting the trajectory of China-US relations and even the global economy on a new course.
