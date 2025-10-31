China’s Five-point Proposal Leads New Course for Building Asia-Pacific Community: Global Times Editorial
By Global Times
Nov 01, 2025 12:57 AM
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the first session of the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting and delivers a speech titled "Building an Inclusive Open Asia-Pacific Economy for All" in Gyeongju, South Korea, on October 31, 2025. Photo: Xinhua
The 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting kicked off in Gyeongju, South Korea on Friday. Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech titled "Building an Inclusive Open Asia-Pacific Economy for All" during the first session. In his remarks, he put forward a five-point proposal for regional cooperation for the Asia-Pacific region, contributing Chinese wisdom to the building of an Asia-Pacific community and raising China's solutions - a message that has drawn wide international attention.
In the speech, President Xi, with keen insight into today's global challenges, charted the course for the future development of the APEC family. Observers noted that terms such as "universally beneficial and inclusive" and "open development" ran through the entire address, which also clearly stated the goal of building an Asia-Pacific community. President Xi's speech directly responded to the pressing issues and difficulties in Asia-Pacific cooperation in the current international environment, emphasizing that "we must join hands rather than part ways, and strengthen our links rather than sever them," and "we should stay true to APEC's founding mission to promote economic growth and improve people's lives, and champion open development where everyone shares opportunities and emerges a winner. We should promote a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and build an Asia-Pacific community."
The first day of the Gyeongju APEC meeting focused on trade and investment - issues of top concern for member economies. At a time when protectionism and unilateralism are on the rise worldwide, and calls for "decoupling" and building "small yard, high fence" persist, the Asia-Pacific region faces particularly significant challenges.
Asia-Pacific region accounts for nearly half of global trade and over 60 percent of global GDP, with the level of trade integration in the region far exceeding the global average. According to "An Asia-Pacific of Vitality: Public Opinion Across 16 Countries" jointly released by the International News Department of People's Daily and the Global Times Institute, APEC is widely expected to build a dynamic, harmonious, and prosperous Asia-Pacific family, with over 70 percent of respondents hoping economies will work together toward this goal. APEC members must take the lead in firmly opposing protectionism and safeguarding multilateralism.
Just one day before the Gyeongju APEC meeting, the Chinese and US heads of state held a successful meeting. The Chinese and US sides announced that they had reached a consensus on the results of canceling and suspending certain tariffs. This development is not only a positive signal from the world's two largest economies meeting each other halfway, but also a source of confidence for the international community. The outcomes of the China-US summit align closely with the theme of the first day of the APEC meetings, which focuses on trade and cooperation - and they together underscore the shared objective of achieving mutually beneficial cooperation.
Once the "tariff wall" standing between the world's two largest economies begins to loosen, its positive effects will quickly ripple across the entire Asia-Pacific region. This will create more favorable conditions for regional cooperation and greatly boost confidence in the multilateral trading system.
In his speech, President Xi elaborated on China's five-point proposal for promoting a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization and building an Asia-Pacific community. This five-point proposal reflects China's sense of responsibility and commitment as a major power, and constitutes China's solution for building an Asia-Pacific community, establishing an actionable blueprint for jointly creating an open Asia-Pacific economy. At the same time, it is highly aligned with APEC's core values of openness and cooperation. Asia-Pacific prosperity and development cannot be separated from China. In his speech, President Xi convincingly presented facts and elaborated on China's vital contribution and commitment to an open world economy. He stressed that "China's door to the world will not close; it will only open wider and wider," providing a strong source of confidence for economies across the region.
We are also clearly aware that Asia-Pacific cooperation still faces many risks and challenges. Geopolitical spillovers, the weaponization of trade rules, and lagging digital governance continue to pose problems. Both tariff barriers and zero-sum mentalities threaten regional prosperity from time to time. The key to overcoming these lies in upholding multilateralism and modernizing international rules - using World Trade Organization norms as the foundation, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and other regional agreements as reinforcements, and the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific vision as guidance - to rebuild market certainty, policy predictability, and institutional enforceability.
The Gyeongju APEC meeting comes at a critical juncture for the global economy. From the "ice-breaking" efforts to ease China-US trade tensions, to the firm defense of multilateralism, and the steadfast commitment to inclusiveness and shared benefits, the course of the Asia-Pacific ship is now clearly set. The region's economies will stand firmly against protectionism and unilateralism, promote cooperation through openness, pursue mutual benefit through cooperation, and achieve shared prosperity through mutual benefit. As long as Asia-Pacific economies think with one mind and work with one purpose, the region will ultimately build a more open, more dynamic, interconnected, and inclusive Asia-Pacific community, contributing lasting strength to global economic prosperity and development.
