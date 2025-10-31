Grand Egyptian Museum to Open After Two Decades in Cairo
By Al Mayadeen English
31 Oct 2025 12:30
The Grand Egyptian Museum, the world’s largest museum for a single civilization, opens near Cairo after years of delays, with hopes it will boost cultural tourism and the economy.
The Grand Egyptian Museum, a $1 billion archaeological facility located just outside Cairo, will officially open its doors on Saturday following a two-decade-long construction effort. Billed as the world’s largest museum dedicated to a single civilization, the complex aims to become a cornerstone of Egypt’s cultural tourism strategy.
Situated one mile from the Giza pyramids, the museum spans 470,000 square meters and will house over 50,000 artifacts, including iconic pieces from ancient Egypt such as a colossal 83-ton statue of Ramesses II and a 4,500-year-old solar boat belonging to Khufu, the pharaoh behind the Great Pyramid.
Though originally announced in 1992, construction on The Grand Egyptian Museum did not begin until 2005. After years of funding and planning delays, the project saw partial openings during a soft launch in 2024.
The main galleries, covering 24,000 square meters, opened last year and are organized chronologically and thematically from prehistory through the Roman period.
Some of the artifacts were transferred from the older Egyptian Museum in Cairo’s Tahrir Square, while others were newly excavated from archaeological sites such as the Saqqara necropolis.
Artifacts spanning ancient Egypt’s history
The museum is designed to offer a comprehensive experience of ancient Egypt’s heritage. In addition to the main exhibitions, the facility features a children’s museum, conservation laboratories, educational and conference spaces, and a commercial area.
Ahmed Ghoneim, CEO of the museum, emphasized the use of advanced technology and multimedia displays tailored to younger generations.
“We’re using the language that Gen Z uses,” Ghoneim told reporters. “Gen Z doesn’t use the labels that we read as old people and would rather use technology.”
A strategic investment in cultural tourism
Egyptian authorities view the museum as more than just a heritage site; it is also a long-term economic investment. The opening comes amid a broader infrastructure push, including a metro system and a new airport that began operating in 2020.
The Grand Egyptian Museum is expected to attract between 15,000 and 20,000 visitors daily, with Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, which manages the project, stating to AP, “The world has been waiting… everyone’s excited.”
In 2024, Egypt welcomed a record 15.7 million tourists. The government aims to double that number by 2032, banking on the museum to help drive sustained growth in cultural tourism and generate critical foreign currency inflows.
The museum’s multimedia offerings include mixed-reality shows and immersive storytelling elements, designed to blend ancient artifacts with 21st-century presentation techniques.
“This is a gift from Egypt to the world and we are proud to finally share it,” Sherif Fathy, Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, told The Guardian.
Delays and regional tensions
The museum’s grand opening faced repeated delays, most recently in July due to regional instability, including the ongoing crisis in Gaza. Fireworks tests were conducted near the Giza pyramids ahead of the inauguration, which is expected to host world leaders alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
The museum opens as concerns about artifact security persist. Two artifacts, including a 3,000-year-old pharaonic bracelet, were reportedly stolen in recent weeks. Past unrest, particularly during the 2011 Arab Spring, also saw looting at archaeological sites.
Despite these concerns, Egypt is positioning the Grand Egyptian Museum as a global cultural landmark that merges its ancient legacy with future-facing infrastructure and tourism ambitions.
